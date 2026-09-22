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Zelenskyy discussed an energy truce with Trump; there were no unilateral demands on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 296 views

The United States will convey to Russia a proposal for a mutual cessation of strikes on energy infrastructure. There were no unilateral demands on Ukraine.

Zelenskyy discussed an energy truce with Trump; there were no unilateral demands on Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed an energy truce with U.S. President Donald Trump, noting that the American side would convey the proposal to Russia, reports UNN

"We discussed an energy truce for us. If they do not want us to attack oil-refining facilities, then let them not target our energy system or water supply. You do not attack ours, and we will not attack yours. We are ready for any format of an energy truce," Zelenskyy said. 

He added that the American side was to convey this to the Russian side. 

Also, according to him, the United States did not make any requests to Ukraine unilaterally today. 

To remind you 

Earlier, it was expected that U.S. President Donald Trump would insist during his meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York on an agreement for the mutual cessation of Ukrainian and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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