"The root cause of Russia's war against Ukraine" is that it was started by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius wrote this on the social network X, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, after meeting with envoys of the US president, during which the issue of achieving peace was discussed, Putin once again said that the most important thing was to eliminate the root causes of the war.

The root causes of the war are Putin himself, his decision to occupy Crimea in 2014, and the full-scale invasion in 2022 - Kubilius noted.

He later added that "this is the first time I agree with Putin: the real "root causes" of the war should be eliminated.

To remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked US representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and noted that the dialogue would continue.

"The Kyiv regime has stopped hiding its essence by re-burying Nazis": Putin spoke "frankly" with Witkoff and Kushner