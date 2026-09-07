European Commissioner: "The root cause" of Russia's war against Ukraine is Putin himself

$44.7351.94
ukenru
11:12 PM • 6290 views
Night drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: shopping center catches firePhotoVideo
08:22 PM • 12312 views
Kravchenko: My position does not exempt me from scrutiny, but neither does it abolish the requirement to substantiate accusations with facts
September 6, 02:36 PM • 29631 views
Russia's Ryazan oil refinery has completely halted operations following a strike by FP-1 drones.Video
September 6, 10:32 AM • 35703 views
Kravchenko denied his involvement in covering up illegal call centers
Exclusive
September 6, 09:55 AM • 28191 views
Astrological forecast and horoscope for the week of September 7–13, 2026
Exclusive
September 6, 08:57 AM • 27014 views
Political scientist explains why Russia keeps Ukraine under constant shelling
September 6, 08:02 AM • 24312 views
Ukrainian forces attacked the Ryazan oil refinery using FP-1 dronesVideo
Exclusive
September 6, 07:50 AM • 35313 views
Do hormones really determine our achievements: what actually influences motivation and success
September 6, 06:58 AM • 17738 views
Trump's support for AI data centers could hurt Republicans in the elections
September 5, 10:37 PM • 43073 views
"The Kyiv regime has stopped hiding its essence by re-burying Nazis": Putin spoke "frankly" with Witkoff and Kushner
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
3.7m/s
82%
751mm
Popular news
If the war continues through the winter, Ukraine is counting on U.S. support — ZelenskyySeptember 6, 04:28 PM • 5684 views
Witkoff revealed details of talks with Putin in MoscowSeptember 6, 05:24 PM • 4176 views
The AfD party achieved a historic victory in state elections in GermanySeptember 6, 05:57 PM • 4562 views
Ukrainian forces used FP-1 drones to destroy 3 helicopters in the Russian FederationVideoSeptember 6, 06:19 PM • 11699 views
Trump changed his hair color and surprised everyone with a new lookPhotoSeptember 6, 06:55 PM • 6162 views
Publications
Do hormones really determine our achievements: what actually influences motivation and success
Exclusive
September 6, 07:50 AM • 35314 views
How the war changed Ukrainian cinema - key takeaways from 2026 Odesa International Film FestivalPhotoSeptember 4, 02:28 PM • 85484 views
Dismissal from service, financial support, transfers — the Office of the Military Ombudsman named the reasons for the most frequent complaints
Exclusive
September 4, 12:00 PM • 87901 views
The Economic Security Bureau cannot independently establish new taxation rules - lawyer
Exclusive
September 4, 11:35 AM • 76231 views
Crimea under attack: what the 2026 holiday season was like for RussiansPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 4, 11:01 AM • 70502 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Ruslan Kravchenko
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Germany
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston shared the last piece of advice she received from Dolly PartonSeptember 4, 11:07 PM • 36810 views
Steve Irwin's wife spoke about the "Crocodile Hunter's" final weeks of life 20 years laterPhotoSeptember 4, 10:06 PM • 35835 views
Blogger Anastasiia Skalnytska announced her divorce from her husbandVideoSeptember 4, 04:24 PM • 46135 views
Kelly Osbourne revealed how she coped with harsh body-shaming after her father's deathPhotoSeptember 4, 12:05 AM • 64502 views
Khloé Kardashian showed her children on their first day of school and admitted that she is not ready for them to grow upPhotoSeptember 3, 11:07 PM • 60240 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian
Ka-50
Fox News
Mi-8

European Commissioner: "The root cause" of Russia's war against Ukraine is Putin himself

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

European Commissioner Andrius Kubilius said that the root cause of the war in Ukraine is Putin himself, who occupied Crimea in 2014 and launched the invasion in 2022.

European Commissioner: "The root cause" of Russia's war against Ukraine is Putin himself

"The root cause of Russia's war against Ukraine" is that it was started by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius wrote this on the social network X, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, after meeting with envoys of the US president, during which the issue of achieving peace was discussed, Putin once again said that the most important thing was to eliminate the root causes of the war.

The root causes of the war are Putin himself, his decision to occupy Crimea in 2014, and the full-scale invasion in 2022

- Kubilius noted.

He later added that "this is the first time I agree with Putin: the real "root causes" of the war should be eliminated.

To remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked US representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and noted that the dialogue would continue.

"The Kyiv regime has stopped hiding its essence by re-burying Nazis": Putin spoke "frankly" with Witkoff and Kushner06.09.26, 01:37 • 43073 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Andrius Kubilius
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy