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"The Kyiv regime has stopped hiding its essence by re-burying Nazis": Putin spoke "frankly" with Witkoff and Kushner

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4586 views

Putin's office called the talks with Witkoff and Kushner constructive. At the same time, the Russian dictator stated that the "Kyiv regime has stopped hiding its essence by re-burying Nazis."

"The Kyiv regime has stopped hiding its essence by re-burying Nazis": Putin spoke "frankly" with Witkoff and Kushner

The meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US presidential special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner was "substantive, constructive, and as candid as possible." This was stated by Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

Details

According to him, the conversation lasted 3 hours and 10 minutes. According to the report, among other things:

  • Witkoff and Kushner promised to use in tomorrow's contacts in Kyiv the assessments expressed by Putin regarding ways to resolve the conflict;
    • the US representatives prepared seriously for their trip to Moscow and formulated a whole range of considerations regarding ways to resolve the conflict;
      • Putin and Trump will maintain personal contacts, and work through Witkoff and Kushner will also continue;
        • at the meeting with the American negotiators, Putin noted the successes of Russian troops in the Special Military Operation and expressed confidence that its objectives would be achieved.

          Ushakov also told local media that Putin "emphasized the need to eliminate all the root causes of the Ukrainian conflict and confirmed his readiness to continue joint work with the United States to find political and diplomatic solutions to it." At the same time, Witkoff and Kushner "took note" of Putin's words that "the Kyiv regime has stopped concealing its essence by reinterring Nazis."

          "The negotiations were not limited to Ukraine; possible major Russian-American projects were discussed," the report says.

          Reminder

          At the beginning of the negotiations, Putin stated that he planned to discuss with Witkoff and Kushner "all modalities of a settlement in Ukraine."

          The Russian dictator also boasted that no strikes had been carried out on Kyiv since "zero hours."

          Witkoff and Kushner are taking a proposal to Moscow and Kyiv to end the war — Trump04.09.26, 22:32 • 11917 views

          Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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