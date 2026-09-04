Witkoff and Kushner are taking a proposal to Moscow and Kyiv to end the war — Trump

US President Donald Trump said that his representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are taking a proposal to end the war to Moscow and Kyiv, reports UNN.

"They are taking a proposal with them to end the war," Trump said.

Trump also said there were "good chances" of ending the war in Ukraine as part of US diplomatic efforts

"It needs to be resolved. And I did that. I sent Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, two wonderful negotiators. They did a wonderful job, and we sent them to find out whether we could reach some kind of agreement, and perhaps we have good chances of doing so," the US president added.

Trump also said that the US has an idea for peace.

"Look, I resolved eight wars. Most of them, in my opinion, should have been more difficult than Russia-Ukraine. There is a problem of a personal nature in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. You have President Zelenskyy and President Putin—they genuinely hate each other. Do you know what hatred is? They have serious hatred, and it gets in their way," Trump said.

We remind you

US presidential special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will visit Moscow and on Sunday visit Kyiv. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would ensure the normal functioning of Russian airspace so that the negotiators could arrive safely.