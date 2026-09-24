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Ponomarenko is bothered by his throat, Yaremchuk by his knee — Maldera on the players’ condition ahead of the match against Hungary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 474 views

Ponomarenko has a slight ailment, while Yaremchuk is troubled by knee pain. Ukraine’s match against Hungary will take place on September 25 in Budapest.

Ponomarenko is bothered by his throat, Yaremchuk by his knee — Maldera on the players’ condition ahead of the match against Hungary
Andrea Maldera

Ukraine national team head coach Andrea Maldèra spoke about the players’ condition ahead of the Nations League match against Hungary. The coach noted that Dynamo forward Matvii Ponomarenko had come down with a slight illness, while Olympiacos striker Roman Yaremchuk was experiencing knee discomfort, reports UNN

Ponomarenko’s throat became a little sore last night. Nothing serious, we hope. He should be ready tomorrow. We have some doubts about Roman Yaremchuk, who is experiencing a little pain in his knee, and we need to monitor him; we will make a decision in the coming hours 

- Maldèra said. 

Update

On September 16, Ukraine national team head coach Andrea Maldèra announced the squad for the Nations League matches, which included, among others, Bologna forward Artem Dovbyk.

However, the very next day it became known that, due to injuries, Bologna striker Artem Dovbyk and Polissya Zhytomyr midfielder Oleksandr Andrievskyi had withdrawn from the Ukraine national football team squad.

In their place, Maldèra called up two footballers from the standby list: Dynamo midfielder Oleksandr Pikhalionok and Polissya forward Ihor Krasnopir.

The first match for our national team in the Nations League (League B) will be against Hungary this Friday, September 25. The opening whistle will be blown at 21:45 Kyiv time. The match for our national team will take place away from home—in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, at the Puskás Arena.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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