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Ukrainian forces attacked the Ryazan oil refinery using FP-1 drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1916 views

Ukrainian forces attacked the Ryazan oil refinery with long-range FP-1 drones. A fire broke out on the premises of the facility.

Ukrainian forces attacked the Ryazan oil refinery using FP-1 drones

On September 6, Ukrainian forces used long-range FP-1 UAVs to strike one of Russia’s largest oil-processing facilities — the Ryazan Oil Refinery. The Fire Point company, which manufactures strike drones, reported this, UNN writes.

Details

Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck the Ryazan Oil Refinery using FP-1 UAVs. The Ryazan Oil Refinery, one of Russia’s largest oil refineries, has a capacity of approximately 17 million tonnes of oil per year

— the statement reads.

It is reported that a fire broke out on the premises of the facility following the attack.

Denys Shtilerman, co-founder of the Ukrainian long-range weapons manufacturer Fire Point, also confirmed that the military had struck the Ryazan Oil Refinery.

Earlier, UNN reported that the Russians had been forced to deploy a Ka-52 attack helicopter to shoot down a UAV that was attacking the local oil refinery.

Additionally

The Ryazan Oil Refinery is one of Russia’s largest oil-processing facilities. Its design capacity is approximately 17 million tonnes of oil per year (about 4.9% of the total volume of oil refining in the Russian Federation).

The refinery is part of the structure of "Rosneft." The facility has repeatedly been hit and attacked by UAVs operated by Ukraine’s Defense Forces (in particular, in May, July, and September 2026). Previous attacks caused significant damage to processing units, prolonged shutdowns of primary and secondary oil processing, and fires on the refinery’s premises.

Recall

Following strikes by the Defense Forces, the operations of LLC "LUKOIL-Nizhegorodнеfteorgсинтез" and "NOVATEK-Ust-Luga" in Russia were halted.

Yevhen Tsarenko

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