Pope Leo XIV issued a statement following Witkoff's and Kushner's visits to Moscow and Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
Pope Leo XIV called for an end to the hostilities in Ukraine. He hopes that the visits by the U.S. special representatives will revive negotiations.
Pope Leo XIV hopes for peace in Ukraine as soon as possible after US President's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited Kyiv and moscow. He wrote this on the social network X, reports UNN.
Details
The pontiff again called for an end to the hostilities and expressed hope that the visits would revive the negotiation process and produce a concrete result.
My heart goes out to the suffering of the people of Ukraine, who have lived for years in anguish and fear. I once again call for an end to the violence, for the destruction to stop, and for hearts to be opened to dialogue and peace! I hope that the efforts made in recent days to revive negotiations will bear concrete fruit and create room for diplomacy
Previously
On August 25, a senior Vatican official, Archbishop Paul Gallagher, called for an end to the war in Ukraine after a meeting in moscow with Russian Foreign Minister sergey lavrov, which was the first in-person meeting between Vatican and Russian officials in five years.
Zelenskyy thanked the Vatican for its readiness to host a meeting of leaders to end the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine20.07.26, 16:20 • 3548 views