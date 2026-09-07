Pope Leo XIV issued a statement following Witkoff's and Kushner's visits to Moscow and Kyiv

Pope Leo XIV hopes for peace in Ukraine as soon as possible after US President's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited Kyiv and moscow. He wrote this on the social network X, reports UNN.

The pontiff again called for an end to the hostilities and expressed hope that the visits would revive the negotiation process and produce a concrete result.

My heart goes out to the suffering of the people of Ukraine, who have lived for years in anguish and fear. I once again call for an end to the violence, for the destruction to stop, and for hearts to be opened to dialogue and peace! I hope that the efforts made in recent days to revive negotiations will bear concrete fruit and create room for diplomacy