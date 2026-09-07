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A cargo plane crashed into a car while landing in Miami — 5 people were killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

An Amazon Prime Air Boeing 767 veered off the runway in Miami and crashed into cars. At least five people were killed and another five were injured.

A cargo plane crashed into a car while landing in Miami — 5 people were killed

At least five people were killed when an Amazon Prime Air cargo plane crashed while landing at Miami International Airport. Reuters reports, according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that the Boeing 767-300 operating Prime Air Flight 7598 from Puerto Rico to Miami ran off the runway while landing and crashed into several cars.

Five people were also injured in the crash, three of them critically. ... Two people were trapped in the vehicles that the plane crashed into, while the pilot and co-pilot were trapped inside the aircraft as a result of the crash

- Miami-Dade Fire Chief Ray Jadallah said.

Recall

A Greek F-4 Phantom fighter jet crashed during an air show near Athens. Both pilots were killed.

A plane crashed in dense fog while landing in Alaska, killing all eight people on board22.08.26, 02:16 • 4923 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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Reuters