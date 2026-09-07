A cargo plane crashed into a car while landing in Miami — 5 people were killed
Kyiv • UNN
An Amazon Prime Air Boeing 767 veered off the runway in Miami and crashed into cars. At least five people were killed and another five were injured.
At least five people were killed when an Amazon Prime Air cargo plane crashed while landing at Miami International Airport. Reuters reports, according to UNN.
Details
It is reported that the Boeing 767-300 operating Prime Air Flight 7598 from Puerto Rico to Miami ran off the runway while landing and crashed into several cars.
Five people were also injured in the crash, three of them critically. ... Two people were trapped in the vehicles that the plane crashed into, while the pilot and co-pilot were trapped inside the aircraft as a result of the crash
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