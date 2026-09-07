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Night drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: shopping center catches fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3074 views

During the night of September 7, Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia, causing a fire in a shopping center. There were no casualties.

Night drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: shopping center catches fire

On the night of Monday, September 7, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones. This is reported by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the attack caused a shopping center to catch fire.

There were no casualties

- the statement says.

Later, the Regional Military Administration published photos of the aftermath of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.

Reminder

On the evening of Saturday, September 5, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia. A Russian drone struck a residential building. A fire broke out in another building due to the enemy strike. Six people were injured.

Russia attacked an enterprise in Zaporizhzhia, sparking a fire27.08.26, 11:54 • 27024 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Explosions
Fires
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia