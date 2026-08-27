Russia attacked an enterprise in Zaporizhzhia, sparking a fire
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the strike on the enterprise in Zaporizhzhia, production facilities were damaged and a fire broke out. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties.
Russia attacked an enterprise in Zaporizhzhia, causing damage, reported Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Head Ivan Fedorov on social media on Thursday, UNN writes.
The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia. One of the enterprises was hit. Production facilities were damaged, and a fire broke out. Preliminarily, there were no casualties
Earlier today, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, "a woman was killed in an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia district. The Russians attacked a 78-year-old resident of the village of Hryhorivka with an FPV drone."
Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia, injuring three people27.08.26, 02:25 • 22596 views