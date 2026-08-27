Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia, injuring three people

In Zaporizhzhia, three people were injured as a result of a Russian attack; a car and several buildings were also damaged. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, UNN writes.

Details

According to him, the injured include two men and a woman. All three received the necessary medical assistance.

The attack also damaged a car and several buildings. A fire broke out at the site of the strike.

Information about the consequences of the attack is being clarified.

Russians attacked the Romny community in the Sumy region with nine drones; a 66-year-old woman was killed