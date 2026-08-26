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Russians attacked the Romny community in the Sumy region with nine drones; a 66-year-old woman was killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 364 views

Russian forces attacked the Romny community with nine drones. A 66-year-old woman was killed, and four other people sought medical assistance.

Russians attacked the Romny community in the Sumy region with nine drones; a 66-year-old woman was killed

On the evening of August 26, Russian forces launched a massive attack on the Romny community in Sumy region, reportedly using nine drones. As a result of the attack, a 66-year-old woman was killed, and four other people sought medical assistance, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported, UNN writes.

Details

Ukrainian forces destroyed some of the Russian drones, but hits on civilian infrastructure facilities were recorded.

One of the strikes hit a residential building. A 66-year-old woman was killed in the attack.

Four other people sought medical assistance. Medics are providing the victims with the necessary care.

The extent of the damage in the community is currently being clarified.

Explosions were heard in occupied Donetsk: the building of the "DPR Interior Ministry" may have come under attack26.08.26, 17:58 • 2888 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Explosions
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Sumy Oblast
Ukraine