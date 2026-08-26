Explosions were heard in occupied Donetsk: the building of the "DPR Interior Ministry" may have come under attack

Explosions were heard in occupied Donetsk. The ATESH partisan movement reports "heavy strikes," UNN reports.

Details

According to ATESH, loud explosions were heard in various districts of occupied Donetsk. Including in the area near the Donetsk City shopping mall.

In addition, the partisans report that one of the buildings of the "DPR Interior Ministry" may have been hit.

We would add

Public channels in occupied Donetsk report that traffic has been partially restricted on some streets in the city.

Residents of the occupied city were urged "not to interfere with rescuers doing their work."

"They will probably no longer be able to put it out": the "Galaktika" shopping center caught fire in Donetsk after a drone attack