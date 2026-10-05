Maldara announced Ukraine's starting lineup for the match against Hungary: who is on the bench

$44.990.1550.530.16
ukenru
05:31 PM • 4902 views
Trump again stated that Ukraine's strikes on Russian oil refineries are driving up gasoline prices in the United StatesPhoto
05:10 PM • 8592 views
Will the US evacuate its embassy from Kyiv due to threats from russia? — Rubio respondsVideo
04:18 PM • 15096 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive the Varkhan robotic system — technical specifications and battlefield strengths
Exclusive
03:28 PM • 18188 views
Could Russian strikes on the bridges divide Kyiv into two banks? An expert outlined a scenario
03:04 PM • 13680 views
Ukraine’s FP-1/FP-2 could carry eight SPYS interceptors: Quantum WIY Industries unveiled the concept
02:47 PM • 12961 views
Nepal ends search and rescue operations after floods — what about the missing
02:03 PM • 13623 views
New record — the dollar exchange rate in Ukraine has exceeded 45 hryvniasPhoto
01:11 PM • 20492 views
She posed for photographs with a gun and has a "F*ck Joe Biden" T-shirt — Trump brought a 24-year-old journalist onto his media teamPhotoVideo
12:55 PM • 12335 views
ATB commented on the hacker attack on its website — should customers be concerned about a data leakPhoto
Exclusive
October 5, 11:37 AM • 35729 views
FP-7 expands Ukraine’s strike capabilities against Russia: expert names potential targets
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
1.5m/s
64%
754mm
Popular news
How to select, clean, and store fresh button mushrooms safelyOctober 5, 09:49 AM • 33843 views
A Return to the Roots and a Graphic Revolution — Gears of War: E-Day Game ReleasePhotoVideoOctober 5, 12:15 PM • 29996 views
Whisky to be sent into space for maturation for the first timePhoto01:20 PM • 17778 views
A painting bought for $30 and found in a “dark corner” was sold at auction for $1.35 millionVideo02:03 PM • 14296 views
Already 77% of hospitals in the capable network are fully autonomous02:20 PM • 15872 views
Publications
The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive the Varkhan robotic system — technical specifications and battlefield strengths04:18 PM • 15096 views
Could Russian strikes on the bridges divide Kyiv into two banks? An expert outlined a scenario
Exclusive
03:28 PM • 18188 views
Already 77% of hospitals in the capable network are fully autonomous02:20 PM • 16064 views
A Return to the Roots and a Graphic Revolution — Gears of War: E-Day Game ReleasePhotoVideoOctober 5, 12:15 PM • 30175 views
FP-7 expands Ukraine’s strike capabilities against Russia: expert names potential targets
Exclusive
October 5, 11:37 AM • 35729 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Friedrich Merz
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Germany
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Maldara announced Ukraine's starting lineup for the match against Hungary: who is on the benchVideo06:00 PM • 608 views
Energy workers discovered a hamster on high-voltage lines and carried out a real rescue operationVideo03:42 PM • 8878 views
He hit a fan in the face with the ball — “neutral” Russian Medvedev disqualified at tournament in BeijingVideo03:25 PM • 8590 views
A painting bought for $30 and found in a “dark corner” was sold at auction for $1.35 millionVideo02:03 PM • 14484 views
Whisky to be sent into space for maturation for the first timePhoto01:20 PM • 17978 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Falcon 9
Dassault Rafale
Starlink

Maldara announced Ukraine's starting lineup for the match against Hungary: who is on the bench

Kyiv • UNN

 • 612 views

Andrea Maldara has named Ukraine's starting lineup for the fourth round of the Nations League against Hungary. Viktor Tsyhankov has been named captain.

Maldara announced Ukraine's starting lineup for the match against Hungary: who is on the bench
Andrea Maldara. Photo: Dan Balashov

Ukraine national team head coach Andrea Maldéra announced the starting lineup of the national team for the fourth-round Nations League match against Hungary, reports UNN

Details

The Ukraine national team lineup is as follows: Anatoliy Trubin took his place in goal.

In defense (from left to right): Taras Mykhavko, Eduard Sarapiy, Illia Zabarnyi, Illia Krupskyi. 

In central midfield: Oleh Ocheretko and Yehor Nazaryna. On the wings of the attack: Viktor Tsyhankov (captain) and Vladyslav Veleten. In attack: Ihor Krasnopir and Matvii Ponomarenko. 

On the bench: Valerii Bondar, Volodymyr Brazhko, Vladyslav Vanat, Ivan Varfolomeiev, Oleksandr Drambaiev, Oleksandr Nazarenko, Oleksandr Pikhalionok, Dmytro Riznyk, Maksym Khlan, Roman Yaremchuk, Andrii Yarmolenko, Heorhii Yermakov. 

Nations League: Ukraine–Hungary match announced03.10.26, 12:20 • 19807 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SportsUNN Lite