Maldara announced Ukraine's starting lineup for the match against Hungary: who is on the bench
Kyiv • UNN
Andrea Maldara has named Ukraine's starting lineup for the fourth round of the Nations League against Hungary. Viktor Tsyhankov has been named captain.
Ukraine national team head coach Andrea Maldéra announced the starting lineup of the national team for the fourth-round Nations League match against Hungary, reports UNN.
Details
The Ukraine national team lineup is as follows: Anatoliy Trubin took his place in goal.
In defense (from left to right): Taras Mykhavko, Eduard Sarapiy, Illia Zabarnyi, Illia Krupskyi.
In central midfield: Oleh Ocheretko and Yehor Nazaryna. On the wings of the attack: Viktor Tsyhankov (captain) and Vladyslav Veleten. In attack: Ihor Krasnopir and Matvii Ponomarenko.
On the bench: Valerii Bondar, Volodymyr Brazhko, Vladyslav Vanat, Ivan Varfolomeiev, Oleksandr Drambaiev, Oleksandr Nazarenko, Oleksandr Pikhalionok, Dmytro Riznyk, Maksym Khlan, Roman Yaremchuk, Andrii Yarmolenko, Heorhii Yermakov.
Nations League: Ukraine–Hungary match announced03.10.26, 12:20 • 19807 views