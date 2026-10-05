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Energy workers discovered a hamster on high-voltage lines and carried out a real rescue operation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1094 views

Employees of "Rivneoblenergo" spotted a hamster on a 35 kV power line. They lowered the wire to rescue the animal.

Energy workers discovered a hamster on high-voltage lines and carried out a real rescue operation

In the Rivne region, a hamster was spotted on a wire during repairs to an overhead power line. The "four-legged guest" was rescued, UNN reports, citing Rivneoblenergo.

Details 

During repairs to a 35 kV overhead line in Rivne district, employees of the line service of PJSC "Rivneoblenergo" spotted a four-legged guest on the wire. Exactly how the animal ended up on the wire is unknown.

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It probably got caught on it while the wire was being tensioned, and at first simply went unnoticed.

The workers initially assumed it was a rat, then thought it was a beaver. However, it appears to have been an ordinary hamster.

After the initial surprise, the question arose of how to safely help it return to the ground and rescue the daredevil.

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The wire was lowered so that the animal could jump off. Only after the furry creature had safely reached the ground was the wire tensioned again and energized.

Antonina Tumanova

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