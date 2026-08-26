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08:38 AM • 12357 views
In Kherson, Russians carried out an airstrike on a combined heat and power plant, causing significant destruction — Naftogaz
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07:30 AM • 22921 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
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07:17 AM • 15618 views
Kindergartens in Ukraine: Are There Enough Places in the New Academic Year?
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07:05 AM • 18881 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
05:39 AM • 21898 views
Ukrainian FP-1 drones struck Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery and Wildberries in Tambov region - Fire PointVideo
04:52 AM • 27104 views
Morning strike on Chernihiv: a woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed, a 14-year-old child was hospitalized
August 26, 04:28 AM • 22643 views
The governor of the Tambov Region confirmed the attack on Wildberries and called the authorities in Kyiv a "neo-Nazi regime"Video
August 26, 12:38 AM • 18612 views
Why did the CIA director fly to Moscow on a C-17 capable of carrying 77 tons?
August 25, 09:58 PM • 13108 views
39 new forest fires broke out in Greece within a few hours
August 25, 08:46 PM • 41290 views
Zelenskyy honored 20 outstanding people with the state award "National Legend of Ukraine"PhotoVideo
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Vyhivskyi Ivan Mykhailovych

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Ivan Mykhailovych Vyhivskyi was born on 26 March 1980 in Zhytomyr Oblast. In 2003, he graduated from the National University of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. He has served in law enforcement agencies for more than two decades. He began his career as an investigator in the Ochakiv City and District Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Mykolaiv Oblast, where he gradually rose to become head of the department. He headed the police forces of Poltava and Mykolaiv oblasts, and from August 2021, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv. From July 2023 until his appointment as minister, he headed the National Police of Ukraine. On 16 July 2026, he became head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
2020–2021
Chief of Police of Poltava Oblast
2021–2023
Head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv
2023
Appointed Head of the National Police of Ukraine
2026
Appointed Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
News by theme
Following Russia's strike on shopping mall in Kryvyi Rih, official negligence investigated; there is one suspect already - MIAVideo

Following Russia's attack on the shopping mall, which killed 16 people, proceedings were opened over official negligence. The supermarket director was served with a notice of suspicion.

War in Ukraine • August 22, 06:45 PM • 42602 views
Ukraine plans to tighten speed control on the roads and introduce penalty points

The Ministry of Internal Affairs proposes introducing penalty points for drivers following a fatal road accident in Kyiv. Fifty new cameras have already begun operating on the roads.

Society • August 21, 11:48 AM • 2997 views
Death toll from Russia's attack on Kyiv and the region risen to 14; aircraft deployed to deal with the aftermathPhoto

Fourteen people have been killed and more than 40 injured in Kyiv and the region as a result of Russia's massive attack. Rescuers are checking the rubble and battling the fire with aircraft.

War in Ukraine • August 20, 08:58 AM • 17914 views
As a result of the Russian attack on Zhytomyr, the number of injured has risen to 40; the Interior Ministry named the deceased police officersPhoto

Rescue operations are ongoing after the Russian attack on the police building in Zhytomyr. Two police officers were killed and more than 40 people were injured.

War in Ukraine • August 19, 06:50 PM • 29487 views
Traffic accident at a bus stop in Kyiv: Interior Minister shows footage of the moment of the collisionPhotoVideo

A traffic accident in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district claimed the lives of two people and injured four others. The 23-year-old driver was detained.

Kyiv • August 19, 07:46 AM • 16648 views
In Odesa region, a bus carrying 12 children was damaged during a repeated Russian attackPhoto

During repeated strikes on Zaporizhzhia region, a firefighter-rescuer was killed and two others were injured. In Odesa region, a bus carrying 12 children was damaged by the blast wave; there were no serious injuries.

Society • August 9, 02:28 PM • 12883 views
The Russian Federation struck a minibus in Dnipropetrovsk region, seven people wounded, two in serious conditionPhoto

A Russian FPV drone hit a scheduled minibus in Dnipropetrovsk region. Seven people were wounded, two in serious condition, among the injured is a 16-year-old boy.

War in Ukraine • August 1, 02:45 PM • 5342 views
Russian attack took life of 22-year-old patrol officer in Kyiv, massive fire in logistics center in regionPhoto

At night in Kyiv, during a repeated Russian strike, 22-year-old patrol officer Yehor Terekhin, who was helping people, was killed. In the capital, 9 dead, over 30 wounded, in Kyiv region a massive fire engulfed 20,000 sq. m of a logistics center, the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center in Poltava region was damaged.

War in Ukraine • August 1, 08:27 AM • 7586 views
Zelenskyy updates the composition of the NSDC: Fedorov and Syrskyi "made way" for Khmara and Drapatyi

President Zelenskyy introduced Serhiy Koretskyi, Mykhailo Drapatyi, and Yevhenii Khmara to the NSDC. Yuliia Svyrydenko, Oleksandr Syrskyi, and Mykhailo Fedorov were removed from the composition.

Politics • July 31, 04:36 PM • 4098 views
Payments of up to 460 thousand hryvnias per month for security forces on the front line approved - Vyhivskyi

The Minister of Internal Affairs signed orders for additional rewards for National Guardsmen, police officers, and border guards. The payments take into account the complexity of tasks and the results of combat work.

Society • July 31, 01:55 PM • 4727 views
Already 9 victims of the russian attack near Kryvyi Rih, there are missing personsPhotoVideo

As a result of the russian attack on the Novopil community of the Kryvyi Rih region, 9 people were injured, including two children. Several people are considered missing, a search and rescue operation is ongoing.

War in Ukraine • July 30, 10:43 AM • 4639 views
Ministers for the first time: who are they – the new faces of the Cabinet

Some ministers of the Svyrydenko government retained their positions in the updated Cabinet.

Politics • July 18, 11:14 AM • 123060 views
The Cabinet of Ministers may today appoint acting ministers of defense and foreign affairs

The government plans to consider personnel issues, including the appointment of acting ministers of defense and foreign affairs. Andrii Sybiha is proposed as acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Yevhen Khmara as acting Minister of Defense.

Politics • July 17, 02:00 PM • 4628 views
Tsutskiridze to head the National Police - MP

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported that Maksym Tsutskiridze will be appointed permanent head of the National Police. He will replace Ivan Vyhivskyi, who has taken over the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Politics • July 16, 05:57 PM • 4599 views
Parliament appointed a new government headed by Koretskyi

The Verkhovna Rada appointed a new Cabinet of Ministers headed by Serhii Koretskyi. Some ministers retained their positions, and a number of ministries were divided.

Politics • July 16, 01:06 PM • 48575 views
Koretsky submitted to the Rada a proposal for the appointment of a new government composition - who is on the list

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky proposed appointing new ministers, including Shmyhal as first vice prime minister. The Rada will consider the proposal in the near future.

Politics • July 16, 11:10 AM • 49397 views
Fedorov loses the post of Minister of Defense, Zelenskyy will propose Klymenko to replace him - MP

MP Zheleznyak reported that President Zelenskyy will propose Ihor Klymenko, who headed the Ministry of Internal Affairs, for the post of Minister of Defense. Fedorov will not retain his post due to the failure of the TCC reform.

Politics • July 15, 05:20 PM • 9063 views
RF recruits girls to kill military personnel - National Police

The National Police has uncovered Russia's recruitment of girls to kill military personnel, with six cases already identified. Curators recruit perpetrators through the Telegram messenger.

War in Ukraine • June 10, 06:57 AM • 4333 views
Police inspections underway in three regions over 'porn office' protection racket case

Police inspections have begun in three regions due to schemes involving porn offices. Top officials have been suspended, with luxury cars and 22 million in cash seized.

Society • May 21, 10:52 AM • 3079 views
"Azov" and "Khartia" involved – first patrol officers completed training at firing ranges introduced after the Kyiv terrorist attackPhotoVideo

The first groups of patrol officers have completed a two-week intensive course in firearms training and tactical medicine. The training was conducted by experienced fighters from Azov and the National Guard.

Society • May 18, 02:11 PM • 3571 views
Special operation in Khmelnytskyi region: Police officer's killer liquidated

Special forces liquidated the criminal who killed a police officer in the Khmelnytskyi region and attacked foresters. The assailant was killed during another exchange of fire with the police.

Crimes and emergencies • May 15, 05:06 PM • 9601 views
Shooting in a high-rise building in Lviv on April 23 - the shooter is a man with mental disorders

On Hrynchenka Street, a 34-year-old man with mental disorders fired a Flobert revolver in his own apartment. Police seized the weapon, and the assailant was hospitalized.

Society • April 23, 08:43 AM • 5181 views
Terrorist from Holosiivskyi district recorded his actions on a dictaphone - National Police

Head of the National Police Ivan Vyhivskyi reported on an audio recording found of the events in the Holosiivskyi district. The criminal set fire to a home and shot people in Kyiv within 10 minutes.

Society • April 22, 08:45 AM • 3569 views
Head of National Police: suspect of fleeing the scene of a terrorist attack in Kyiv is a patrol officer, but worked in the apparatus

Ivan Vyhivskyi stated that the suspect worked in the department's apparatus and was assigned to patrols due to staff shortages. The court arrested her for negligence.

Society • April 22, 07:48 AM • 4473 views
"Couldn't get my service weapon and start shooting": patrol officer Dudina explained why she didn't open fire on the shooter in Kyiv

The policewoman stated that she did not see the shooter and did not open fire due to the risk to civilians. She tried to call an ambulance for a child with a head injury.

Kyiv • April 21, 02:56 PM • 19894 views
The court remanded Patrolman Drobnitsky, who fled during the terrorist attack in Kyiv, in custody

Patrolman Mykhailo Drobnitsky was taken into custody with the possibility of bail. He is accused of negligence for leaving the scene of a shooting with seven victims.

Kyiv • April 21, 02:11 PM • 4505 views
Zelenskyy announced personnel purges in the Ministry of Internal Affairs after the terrorist attack in Kyiv on April 18Video

The President heard Klymenko's report on the shooting in the Holosiivskyi district. The Ministry of Internal Affairs is preparing dismissals due to the inaction of patrol officers during the terrorist attack.

Society • April 19, 05:33 PM • 11867 views
Domestic conflict caused the April 18 terrorist attack in Kyiv - Vyhivskyi

A quarrel between neighbors escalated into a shooting and apartment arson, said Ivan Vyhivskyi, head of the National Police of Ukraine.

Kyiv • April 19, 03:22 PM • 6254 views
Head of Ukraine's Patrol Police Zhukov resigns after April 18 terrorist attack in Kyiv

Yevhen Zhukov submitted his resignation after the terrorist attack in Kyiv. The head of the National Police of Ukraine, Ivan Vyhivskyi, stated that Zhukov "will be offered another position."

Society • April 19, 02:52 PM • 51248 views
Police officers who left the scene of the terrorist attack in Kyiv have been suspended from duty for the duration of the investigation - Vyhivskyi

Patrol officers were suspended from duty for leaving the scene of the shooting on April 18. The National Police is conducting an investigation and reviewing video recordings of the incident.

Society • April 19, 06:57 AM • 4556 views