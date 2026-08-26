Vyhivskyi Ivan Mykhailovych
Following Russia's attack on the shopping mall, which killed 16 people, proceedings were opened over official negligence. The supermarket director was served with a notice of suspicion.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs proposes introducing penalty points for drivers following a fatal road accident in Kyiv. Fifty new cameras have already begun operating on the roads.
Fourteen people have been killed and more than 40 injured in Kyiv and the region as a result of Russia's massive attack. Rescuers are checking the rubble and battling the fire with aircraft.
Rescue operations are ongoing after the Russian attack on the police building in Zhytomyr. Two police officers were killed and more than 40 people were injured.
A traffic accident in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district claimed the lives of two people and injured four others. The 23-year-old driver was detained.
During repeated strikes on Zaporizhzhia region, a firefighter-rescuer was killed and two others were injured. In Odesa region, a bus carrying 12 children was damaged by the blast wave; there were no serious injuries.
A Russian FPV drone hit a scheduled minibus in Dnipropetrovsk region. Seven people were wounded, two in serious condition, among the injured is a 16-year-old boy.
At night in Kyiv, during a repeated Russian strike, 22-year-old patrol officer Yehor Terekhin, who was helping people, was killed. In the capital, 9 dead, over 30 wounded, in Kyiv region a massive fire engulfed 20,000 sq. m of a logistics center, the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center in Poltava region was damaged.
President Zelenskyy introduced Serhiy Koretskyi, Mykhailo Drapatyi, and Yevhenii Khmara to the NSDC. Yuliia Svyrydenko, Oleksandr Syrskyi, and Mykhailo Fedorov were removed from the composition.
The Minister of Internal Affairs signed orders for additional rewards for National Guardsmen, police officers, and border guards. The payments take into account the complexity of tasks and the results of combat work.
As a result of the russian attack on the Novopil community of the Kryvyi Rih region, 9 people were injured, including two children. Several people are considered missing, a search and rescue operation is ongoing.
Some ministers of the Svyrydenko government retained their positions in the updated Cabinet.
The government plans to consider personnel issues, including the appointment of acting ministers of defense and foreign affairs. Andrii Sybiha is proposed as acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Yevhen Khmara as acting Minister of Defense.
People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported that Maksym Tsutskiridze will be appointed permanent head of the National Police. He will replace Ivan Vyhivskyi, who has taken over the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
The Verkhovna Rada appointed a new Cabinet of Ministers headed by Serhii Koretskyi. Some ministers retained their positions, and a number of ministries were divided.
Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky proposed appointing new ministers, including Shmyhal as first vice prime minister. The Rada will consider the proposal in the near future.
MP Zheleznyak reported that President Zelenskyy will propose Ihor Klymenko, who headed the Ministry of Internal Affairs, for the post of Minister of Defense. Fedorov will not retain his post due to the failure of the TCC reform.
The National Police has uncovered Russia's recruitment of girls to kill military personnel, with six cases already identified. Curators recruit perpetrators through the Telegram messenger.
Police inspections have begun in three regions due to schemes involving porn offices. Top officials have been suspended, with luxury cars and 22 million in cash seized.
The first groups of patrol officers have completed a two-week intensive course in firearms training and tactical medicine. The training was conducted by experienced fighters from Azov and the National Guard.
Special forces liquidated the criminal who killed a police officer in the Khmelnytskyi region and attacked foresters. The assailant was killed during another exchange of fire with the police.
On Hrynchenka Street, a 34-year-old man with mental disorders fired a Flobert revolver in his own apartment. Police seized the weapon, and the assailant was hospitalized.
Head of the National Police Ivan Vyhivskyi reported on an audio recording found of the events in the Holosiivskyi district. The criminal set fire to a home and shot people in Kyiv within 10 minutes.
Ivan Vyhivskyi stated that the suspect worked in the department's apparatus and was assigned to patrols due to staff shortages. The court arrested her for negligence.
The policewoman stated that she did not see the shooter and did not open fire due to the risk to civilians. She tried to call an ambulance for a child with a head injury.
Patrolman Mykhailo Drobnitsky was taken into custody with the possibility of bail. He is accused of negligence for leaving the scene of a shooting with seven victims.
The President heard Klymenko's report on the shooting in the Holosiivskyi district. The Ministry of Internal Affairs is preparing dismissals due to the inaction of patrol officers during the terrorist attack.
A quarrel between neighbors escalated into a shooting and apartment arson, said Ivan Vyhivskyi, head of the National Police of Ukraine.
Yevhen Zhukov submitted his resignation after the terrorist attack in Kyiv. The head of the National Police of Ukraine, Ivan Vyhivskyi, stated that Zhukov "will be offered another position."
Patrol officers were suspended from duty for leaving the scene of the shooting on April 18. The National Police is conducting an investigation and reviewing video recordings of the incident.