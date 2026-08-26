Zelenskyy updates the composition of the NSDC: Fedorov and Syrskyi "made way" for Khmara and Drapatyi

President Zelenskyy introduced Serhiy Koretskyi, Mykhailo Drapatyi, and Yevhenii Khmara to the NSDC. Yuliia Svyrydenko, Oleksandr Syrskyi, and Mykhailo Fedorov were removed from the composition.