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Ukrainian military personnel delivered food and medicine by drones to the occupied city of Oleshky.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Ukrainian military personnel delivered food, medicine, and children's kits to Oleshky for the second time. Six animals were rescued during the operation.

Ukrainian military personnel delivered food and medicine by drones to the occupied city of Oleshky.

This night, it was already possible for the second time to successfully carry out an operation to deliver humanitarian supplies to the city of Oleshky. These included food, medicines, and children's kits. This was reported by Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Vyhivskyi, according to UNN.

Using unmanned aerial vehicles, National Guard of Ukraine service members, in cooperation with the 30th Marine Corps, the 34th Separate Marine Brigade "Borysfen," and the 79th Border Detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, delivered packages with a total weight of nearly 4 tons. These included food, medicines, and children's kits 

- the minister reported.

Russia blocked the evacuation of civilians from occupied Oleshky and rejected Ukraine’s proposals – Lubinets03.10.26, 07:05 • 44290 views

Vyhivskyi commended the crew of the "Perun" UAV, which during this operation not only delivered food but also rescued six animals from the occupied territory.

We are grateful to communities, educational institutions, benefactors, and volunteers from across the country who collected humanitarian aid and made this operation possible. All packages without exception—and there were nearly 400 of them—were successfully delivered 

- the Interior Minister added.

The OSCE documented a humanitarian catastrophe in occupied Oleshky — Sybiha01.10.26, 23:48 • 13291 view

While the Russians are effectively holding the residents of occupied Oleshky hostage—without food, water, or medicines—our units continue to do everything possible to save Ukrainians from starvation, Vyhivskyi concluded.

On foot, by bicycle and moped — Lubinets showed how dozens of people are trying to leave Oleshky03.10.26, 16:05 • 16423 views

Antonina Tumanova

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