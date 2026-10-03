$44.830.1550.700.02
ukenru
04:38 AM • 1442 views
The Northern Bridge in Kyiv was closed after the Russian attack – how public transport is operatingVideo
04:16 AM • 5342 views
Russia attacked Kyiv’s Northern Bridge – Klitschko reported a hitVideo
04:05 AM • 5952 views
Russia blocked the evacuation of civilians from occupied Oleshky and rejected Ukraine’s proposals – Lubinets
03:15 AM • 10670 views
Historic interception – a Ukrainian Mirage shot down a Russian "Banderol" for the first time with cannon firePhoto
02:17 AM • 12918 views
Orbán is suspected of personally ordering the detention of Ukrainian cash-in-transit guards – the case could reach a former prime minister for the first time
01:38 AM • 11754 views
Up to 80 punctures and mobility after triggering a mine — how the Ukrainian military quad bike was further reinforcedPhoto
12:56 AM • 11309 views
The US will not ban diesel fuel exports to Europe, Ursula von der Leyen claims
12:18 AM • 12482 views
Russia is intimidating Europe with threats over Kaliningrad to sow panic and weaken support for Ukraine, Kubilius says
11:38 PM • 12429 views
The International Space Station may receive the Nobel Peace Prize; Ukrainians are also among the nominees – AP
10:56 PM • 16073 views
"What they promise Ukraine is a lie": Albania's prime minister comments on EU accession
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+8°
2.5m/s
73%
758mm
Popular news
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has not received any notifications from foreign embassies about plans to leave Kyiv — TykhyiOctober 2, 07:16 PM • 10242 views
In the Netherlands and Belgium, one of the chains suspended sales of Meta smart glasses — what they fearOctober 2, 07:56 PM • 17340 views
Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s boyfriend died on his 34th birthdayOctober 2, 09:05 PM • 16864 views
Elon Musk suddenly broke up with the mother of four of his children after more than five years togetherOctober 2, 10:05 PM • 14997 views
Michael Douglas confessed to a secret affair with Kathleen Turner after 40 years of denialsPhoto11:06 PM • 10532 views
Publications
Kickbacks through charitable foundations: the ESBU is investigating a scheme involving the purchase of medical equipment, in which Bogomolets National Medical University figuresOctober 2, 12:36 PM • 39002 views
Ukraine is preparing to resume flights, but domestic airlines may not wait for itOctober 2, 10:40 AM • 44733 views
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhotoOctober 2, 08:07 AM • 57677 views
The court extended the preventive measures for Odrex doctors accused of medical negligenceOctober 2, 07:15 AM • 49712 views
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in UkraineOctober 1, 02:54 PM • 73154 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Ursula von der Leyen
Andrius Kubilius
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Europe
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis appeared in a rare photo with his daughter amid his battle with dementiaPhoto01:06 AM • 7296 views
Ruby Rose recounted how she was accused of murdering a 4-year-old child at the age of 1512:06 AM • 8010 views
Michael Douglas confessed to a secret affair with Kathleen Turner after 40 years of denialsPhoto11:06 PM • 10601 views
Elon Musk suddenly broke up with the mother of four of his children after more than five years togetherOctober 2, 10:05 PM • 15067 views
Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s boyfriend died on his 34th birthdayOctober 2, 09:05 PM • 16928 views
Actual
Technology
Financial Times
Heating
The Guardian
Dassault Mirage 2000

Russia blocked the evacuation of civilians from occupied Oleshky and rejected Ukraine’s proposals – Lubinets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5996 views

The Russian Federation rejected Ukraine’s proposals for the safe evacuation of civilians from occupied Oleshky. About 2,000 people remain in the city.

Russia blocked the evacuation of civilians from occupied Oleshky and rejected Ukraine’s proposals – Lubinets

Russia has blocked the humanitarian evacuation of civilians from the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in Kherson region, despite Ukraine’s readiness to ensure safe routes and a ceasefire. This was stated by Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the Ukrainian side is ready to begin the evacuation at any moment. Kyiv also proposed involving the International Committee of the Red Cross or another organization acceptable to Russia as a third party.

We informed them that we were ready to begin this humanitarian evacuation at any moment. We proposed involving a third party, for example, the International Committee of the Red Cross or others acceptable to the Russians. And at some point, this was simply stopped by the Russian side

– Lubinets said.

Russia’s response to all of Ukraine’s proposals is “no”

The ombudsman noted that Ukraine had proposed safe routes and a ceasefire to evacuate civilians, but the Russian side rejected these proposals. The ICRC, for its part, confirmed its readiness to facilitate the evacuation and is awaiting an agreement between the parties.

The Guardian reported on the "hell on earth" in occupied Oleshky, where food is running out28.09.26, 01:56 • 16381 view

According to the latest data from Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, about 2,000 people remain in occupied Oleshky, including approximately 50 children. Before the full-scale invasion, about 24,000 people lived in the city.

The humanitarian situation in Oleshky remains critical. The city lacks adequate electricity, gas, and water supplies, and there are acute shortages of food, fuel, and medicine. In September, Ukrainian troops used heavy drones to deliver approximately 4 tons of food and medical aid to the occupied territory.

Oleshky have become a deadly trap; people are leaving the city through minefields — Russia does not confirm its readiness for a humanitarian evacuation16.09.26, 18:03 • 15017 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Evacuation
War in Ukraine
International Committee of the Red Cross
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Kyiv