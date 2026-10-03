Russia blocked the evacuation of civilians from occupied Oleshky and rejected Ukraine’s proposals – Lubinets

Russia has blocked the humanitarian evacuation of civilians from the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in Kherson region, despite Ukraine’s readiness to ensure safe routes and a ceasefire. This was stated by Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.

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According to him, the Ukrainian side is ready to begin the evacuation at any moment. Kyiv also proposed involving the International Committee of the Red Cross or another organization acceptable to Russia as a third party.

We informed them that we were ready to begin this humanitarian evacuation at any moment. We proposed involving a third party, for example, the International Committee of the Red Cross or others acceptable to the Russians. And at some point, this was simply stopped by the Russian side – Lubinets said.

Russia’s response to all of Ukraine’s proposals is “no”

The ombudsman noted that Ukraine had proposed safe routes and a ceasefire to evacuate civilians, but the Russian side rejected these proposals. The ICRC, for its part, confirmed its readiness to facilitate the evacuation and is awaiting an agreement between the parties.

The Guardian reported on the "hell on earth" in occupied Oleshky, where food is running out

According to the latest data from Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, about 2,000 people remain in occupied Oleshky, including approximately 50 children. Before the full-scale invasion, about 24,000 people lived in the city.

The humanitarian situation in Oleshky remains critical. The city lacks adequate electricity, gas, and water supplies, and there are acute shortages of food, fuel, and medicine. In September, Ukrainian troops used heavy drones to deliver approximately 4 tons of food and medical aid to the occupied territory.

Oleshky have become a deadly trap; people are leaving the city through minefields — Russia does not confirm its readiness for a humanitarian evacuation