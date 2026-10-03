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Ruby Rose recounted how she was accused of murdering a 4-year-old child at the age of 15

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Rose found a seriously injured boy who died in the hospital. Later, his brother told the police how the tragedy had occurred.

Ruby Rose recounted how she was accused of murdering a 4-year-old child at the age of 15

Australian actress Ruby Rose said that as a teenager she came under police suspicion following the death of a 4-year-old boy whom she found severely injured at a playground. Rose spoke about this on the podcast "Off the Vine," UNN reports.

Details

According to the 40-year-old actress, the incident occurred in Australia when she was 15. Rose and a friend saw a child on the playground who initially seemed to them to be a doll.

When we got close enough, we realized it was a real child—approximately 4 and a half years old. Blood was coming from his ears, nose, and mouth. It was extremely traumatic

Rose recalled.

The actress picked up the boy and carried him to adults in a nearby house. The child was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation and an ambulance was called. The boy later died in hospital.

Police came to Rose's school

After the child's death, police began questioning Rose. According to her, law enforcement officers even came to the school, and her classmates began calling her a "child killer."

The police showed up at my school. People were saying: "Child killer!" I was just being torn apart in every direction

the actress said.

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According to Rose, the deceased boy's older brother later told police what had happened. He allegedly pushed his younger brother down a slide, after which the boy caught himself on nails. The older brother panicked and ran away, and because of the trauma he had experienced, he did not remember the circumstances of the incident for some time.

Rose said that after the boy's testimony, suspicion was lifted from her. According to the actress, the experience affected her for the rest of her life and later sparked her interest in psychology.

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Stepan Haftko

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