The Trump administration has decided to extend protections for approximately 101,000 Ukrainians in the United States, media report

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has made a preliminary decision to extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Ukrainians, two sources familiar with the White House’s plans said. Details regarding the duration and scope of the extension are expected in the coming days, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty correspondent Alex Raufoglu reported, according to UNN.

Details

The decision affects approximately 101,000 Ukrainians who are in the United States under the TPS program. The current status for Ukraine expires on October 19, 2026.

At the same time, as of October 2, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services had not yet published an official notice about a new extension. Therefore, its exact duration and conditions are currently unknown.

Senators called for TPS to be extended for 18 months

Earlier, 31 senators from both parties appealed to the Trump administration to extend TPS for Ukraine for another 18 months and redesignate Ukraine for the program, which could expand the number of Ukrainians eligible for protection.

TPS allows citizens of countries whose return is considered unsafe due to war or other extraordinary circumstances to temporarily remain and work legally in the United States. The current extension for Ukraine is in effect from April 20, 2025, through October 19, 2026.

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