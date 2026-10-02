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Ukrainian troops "eliminated" 35 occupiers and destroyed 170 drones in the Pokrovsk direction — General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 846 views

Russia carried out 60 airstrikes and deployed 6,230 kamikaze drones. Thirty-five occupiers were destroyed in the Pokrovsk direction.

Ukrainian troops "eliminated" 35 occupiers and destroyed 170 drones in the Pokrovsk direction — General Staff

In total, since the beginning of this day, 164 combat engagements have taken place at the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian forces have preliminarily eliminated 35 occupiers and wounded another 8, UNN reports, citing a General Staff briefing. 

The enemy launched one missile strike, carried out 60 air strikes, and dropped 176 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 6,230 kamikaze drones to inflict damage and carried out 1,795 shellings of settlements and the positions of our troops 

- the statement said.

In the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have carried out three air strikes using five guided aerial bombs and shelled the positions of our troops and settlements 34 times, two of them using multiple-launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units six times toward the settlements of Starytsia, Vovchansk, Okhrimivka, and Karaichne. Four of these attacks are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy made five attempts to improve its positions by conducting assault operations toward Radkivka.

Three attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled in the Lyman direction in the areas of the settlements of Drobysheve and Lyman. The battle continues.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped an attempt by the invaders to advance in the area of the settlement of Ozerne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct any assault operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 19 enemy assaults: in the area of the settlement of Kostiantynivka and toward Osikove, Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, Novoselivka, Illinivka, Kindrashivka, Rozkishne, Hruzke, and Vilne.

The enemy carried out fifteen attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance toward the settlements of Dobropillia, Svitłe, Myrne, Serhiivka, and Molodetske. Two battles are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 35 occupiers were eliminated here today and eight were wounded; four vehicles, three special-purpose systems, a UAV control post, and two shelters used by the occupiers were destroyed. Four vehicles, a gun, two UAV control posts, a special-purpose system, and 36 shelters for enemy personnel were damaged. A total of 170 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked twice toward Kalynivske and Berezove. 

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks near the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Ternuvate, Rivne, and Hirke. Two assault operations are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers attempted to improve their position, attacking once toward Pavlivka.

In the Dnipro River direction, the occupiers carried out one assault operation.

There were no significant changes in the situation in the other directions, the General Staff concluded.

More than one and a half thousand personnel: General Staff updates enemy losses02.10.26, 07:44 • 5278 views

Antonina Tumanova

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