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More than one and a half thousand personnel: General Staff updates enemy losses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 858 views

Over the past day, Russian forces lost 1,520 servicemen, 37 artillery systems and 1,470 drones. Total losses exceeded 1.537 million people.

More than one and a half thousand personnel: General Staff updates enemy losses

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion stood at approximately as of October 2

1,537,390 people. Over the past day, Russia lost another 1,520 military personnel, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports, UNN writes.

Details

Also over the past day, the Defense Forces destroyed 37 artillery systems and 1 multiple rocket launcher belonging to the enemy.

In addition, over the past day, Russia lost 1,470 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles and 422 vehicles and fuel tankers.

Russia's total losses

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian losses have amounted to 12,388 tanks, 25,471 armored combat vehicles, 50,592 artillery systems, 2,175 multiple rocket launchers, and 1,683 air defense systems.

The enemy also lost 443 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 542,853 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 5,126 cruise missiles, 35 ships and boats, and 2 submarines.

In addition, the Defense Forces destroyed 156,309 enemy vehicles and fuel tankers, 4,780 pieces of special equipment, and 2,810 ground robotic systems. The data is being уточнено.

Previously

Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated that Russia had launched covert mobilization and could additionally send up to 300,000 people to the front by the end of the year.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed three Russian tanks 65 km from the front line, although the occupiers had buried them in the ground29.09.26, 06:49 • 23333 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
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