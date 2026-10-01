russia will "liberate" all of Donetsk region earlier than Ukraine and Europe expect - putin

$44.680.1850.720.21
ukenru
08:32 PM • 4402 views
Russians attacked Kharkiv with drones: an administrative building and a store were damaged
07:02 PM • 14210 views
The enemy has struck the Southern Bridge in Kyiv again; there has been a hit.Video
06:52 PM • 13002 views
Turkey and the UN are preparing new talks on a ceasefire in the Black Sea — media
06:27 PM • 12722 views
Strike 100 meters from a nuclear reactor: Ukraine called on the IAEA to respond to the Russian attack
06:10 PM • 13246 views
Anait Khoperia will head the Center for Countering Disinformation
04:10 PM • 18368 views
Ukraine uses FP-7 ballistic missile for the first time — Zelenskyy (video)Video
October 1, 02:54 PM • 30592 views
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in Ukraine
October 1, 02:32 PM • 18069 views
MiG-29 pilot Marat Mambetov from the "Ghost of Kyiv" brigade was killed in combat
October 1, 12:45 PM • 20832 views
The Murder of Iryna Farion: Zinchenko Sentenced
Exclusive
October 1, 12:29 PM • 36322 views
Education underground in 2026: how many shelters have been funded and safe schools built
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
2m/s
69%
761mm
Popular news
They kidnapped a veteran and held him in a “rehabilitation center” for a week: criminals detained in KyivPhotoVideoOctober 1, 12:10 PM • 4938 views
Nicolas Cage called the Marvel Cinematic Universe "glamorized wrestling"October 1, 02:22 PM • 21330 views
The Germany national team coach is outraged by claims that his team is "not white enough"October 1, 02:45 PM • 21215 views
Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat was left without his inheritance — who will share the millionsOctober 1, 03:10 PM • 20572 views
In celebration of selling 50 million copies, the Metro 2033 and Last Light series will receive a major updatePhoto04:41 PM • 12992 views
Publications
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in UkraineOctober 1, 02:54 PM • 30592 views
Education underground in 2026: how many shelters have been funded and safe schools built
Exclusive
October 1, 12:29 PM • 36322 views
Ukraine continues to strike Russia: what has changed in the deep-strike campaign in SeptemberPhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 10:30 AM • 44899 views
On this day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Lyman from the Russian occupiersVideoOctober 1, 04:00 AM • 67059 views
In Ukraine, 5 response levels have been developed for schools in the event of power and heating outages — how educational institutions will operateSeptember 30, 05:01 PM • 61792 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Ursula von der Leyen
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In celebration of selling 50 million copies, the Metro 2033 and Last Light series will receive a major updatePhoto04:41 PM • 13202 views
Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat was left without his inheritance — who will share the millionsOctober 1, 03:10 PM • 20766 views
The Germany national team coach is outraged by claims that his team is "not white enough"October 1, 02:45 PM • 21385 views
Nicolas Cage called the Marvel Cinematic Universe "glamorized wrestling"October 1, 02:22 PM • 21499 views
Europe assesses the ranking of the strongest passports - where does Ukraine stand?September 30, 02:02 PM • 68088 views
Actual
Social network
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Fox News
Heating

russia will "liberate" all of Donetsk region earlier than Ukraine and Europe expect - putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1392 views

putin said that russia is ready for negotiations, but reaffirmed the demand for Ukraine's neutrality. He also claimed that russia had seized 1,301 km² in September.

russia will "liberate" all of Donetsk region earlier than Ukraine and Europe expect - putin
volodymyr putin. Illustrative photo

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin made a number of statements concerning international politics and the war in Ukraine during the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club on October 1. He tried to absolve his country of responsibility for the peace talks that had reached an impasse and added:  "the Russian Federation believes it will liberate the entire territory of the 'Donetsk People's Republic' much earlier than Ukraine and Europe expect," UNN reports.

In addition, Putin tried to convince his compatriots and the international community of the significant successes of the Russian Armed Forces on the battlefield. 

What Putin said during the discussion club meeting

Putin tried to convince people that Russia allegedly sought to end the war against Ukraine as soon as possible through negotiations. At the same time, however, he confirmed that Moscow was not abandoning its key demands, including Ukraine's neutral status. 

"We would like to end this (the war — ed.) as soon as possible, preferably through negotiations," he said.

At the same time, both Putin himself and his entourage repeatedly put forward demands on the Ukrainian side as part of the talks that are technically impossible to fulfill. For example, the Russian side has consistently and stubbornly demanded that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy come specifically to Moscow. This is despite the fact that, among others, countries in the East and Turkey have repeatedly expressed their readiness to serve as a venue for peace talks.

The Russian dictator also stated that Ukraine's neutral status remains among Moscow's goals. According to his version, Russia had previously viewed Ukraine as a neutral state, but the situation changed after Ukraine's Constitution enshrined a course toward NATO membership. In practice, Putin once again confirmed that he wants to deprive Ukraine of independence on the international stage and prevent it, as a sovereign state, from making decisions about its own future.

Putin also outlined Moscow's position on the American proposals concerning the end of the war. According to him, they include decisions that are difficult for the Russian side and require compromises. Overall, however, the Kremlin views them as movement toward a possible settlement. However, the Russian leader did not specify exactly which decisions he was referring to.  It is entirely possible that he meant potential compromises regarding the end of the war, which he discussed during his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Anchorage. At the time, Moscow officially claimed that it had agreed with a number of approaches proposed by the American side, although no public comprehensive agreement was announced following the talks.

The Russian dictator separately accused Ukraine of being unwilling to suspend hostilities. He stated that he had allegedly been ready to resume the negotiating process immediately after Russia's parliamentary elections in September, but linked the absence of such dialogue to Ukrainian strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation and on regions of Ukraine occupied by Russia. Putin claimed that Ukrainian servicemen had allegedly deliberately targeted members of electoral commissions, resulting in the deaths of six people. It should be emphasized that Russia's authorities' claim that the strikes specifically targeted members of electoral commissions has not received independent confirmation. 

At the same time, Putin spoke about  the voting for the State Duma held in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The United Nations emphasized that such electoral processes in occupied Ukrainian territory have no legal basis and do not alter its internationally recognized status.

Putin also stated that, in Moscow's view, a possible peace settlement should address the Russian language and the activities of the church in Ukraine. Russia had previously repeatedly included linguistic, religious, and political issues in its list of demands toward Kyiv.

Putin announced an acceleration of the Russian forces' offensive

During his speech, Vladimir Putin also stated that the pace of the Russian army's advance was allegedly increasing. According to his claim, during September alone, Russian troops established control over 1,301 square kilometers of territory, which he described as approximately 2.5 times greater than the figure for the previous months.

In addition, the Russian leader emphasized that, allegedly, approximately 11% of the territory of Donetsk region, which Moscow illegally incorporated into the Russian Federation, remains under Ukraine’s control. According to him, the Russian leadership believes that the Russian armed forces will be able to seize this territory sooner than Ukraine and European countries expect. However, such statements contradict the actual course of events. In particular, Ukrainian troops are currently successfully conducting Operation "Vivaldi" and liberating occupied territories. The Russians themselves, according to assessments by a number of analysts, have "become bogged down" in Donetsk region and have no progress to boast about. 

In his monologue, Vladimir Putin also referred to allegedly existing assessments in Ukraine and Europe according to which Ukrainian forces could hold these territories for another one and a half to two years. However, he did not name the sources of these assessments. 

We would like to remind you

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin called the proposal to stop attacks on vessels in the Black Sea in exchange for Ukraine refraining from attacking Russian oil refineries senseless.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donetsk Oblast
NATO
United Nations
Donald Trump
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine