Russian strike on the Pivdennyi Bridge: a support structure and the concrete barrier of the metro were damaged, and traffic was halted
Kyiv • UNN
An enemy UAV damaged a support structure, a crash barrier, the road surface, and the metro fence on the Pivdennyi Bridge. Metro and vehicular traffic were halted.
An enemy drone strike on Kyiv’s Southern Bridge damaged the guardrail, road surface and the metro’s protective concrete barrier; metro and public transport services have been suspended. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.
As a result of the UAV strike, according to preliminary information, a bridge support, guardrail, road surface and the metro’s protective concrete barrier were damaged. Metro specialists are carrying out the de-energization of the metro railway track
According to him, metro and surface public transport services across the bridge have been suspended.
We remind you
In the evening, the enemy attacked Kyiv’s Southern Bridge again, striking the road surface.