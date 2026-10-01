Russian strike on the Pivdennyi Bridge: a support structure and the concrete barrier of the metro were damaged, and traffic was halted

$44.680.1850.720.21
ukenru
07:02 PM • 8934 views
The enemy has struck the Southern Bridge in Kyiv again; there has been a hit.Video
06:52 PM • 8228 views
Turkey and the UN are preparing new talks on a ceasefire in the Black Sea — media
06:27 PM • 10010 views
Strike 100 meters from a nuclear reactor: Ukraine called on the IAEA to respond to the Russian attack
06:10 PM • 10775 views
Anait Khoperia will head the Center for Countering Disinformation
04:10 PM • 16192 views
Ukraine uses FP-7 ballistic missile for the first time — Zelenskyy (video)Video
02:54 PM • 26809 views
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in Ukraine
02:32 PM • 17057 views
MiG-29 pilot Marat Mambetov from the "Ghost of Kyiv" brigade was killed in combat
October 1, 12:45 PM • 20462 views
The Murder of Iryna Farion: Zinchenko Sentenced
Exclusive
October 1, 12:29 PM • 33511 views
Education underground in 2026: how many shelters have been funded and safe schools built
October 1, 11:41 AM • 23687 views
The Southern Bridge in Kyiv has no critical damage after the Russian attack — what is happening with traffic and the metro
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
2m/s
69%
759mm
Popular news
A "Shahed" strike on a school in Kyiv — what the educational institution looks like after the Russian attack (photo report)PhotoVideoOctober 1, 10:07 AM • 28513 views
Reports emerged online about an assassination attempt against Fire Point co-founder — Shtilerman respondedOctober 1, 11:22 AM • 14463 views
Nicolas Cage called the Marvel Cinematic Universe "glamorized wrestling"02:22 PM • 17490 views
The Germany national team coach is outraged by claims that his team is "not white enough"02:45 PM • 17271 views
Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat was left without his inheritance — who will share the millions03:10 PM • 16528 views
Publications
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in Ukraine02:54 PM • 26819 views
Education underground in 2026: how many shelters have been funded and safe schools built
Exclusive
October 1, 12:29 PM • 33519 views
Ukraine continues to strike Russia: what has changed in the deep-strike campaign in SeptemberPhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 10:30 AM • 43108 views
On this day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Lyman from the Russian occupiersVideoOctober 1, 04:00 AM • 64954 views
In Ukraine, 5 response levels have been developed for schools in the event of power and heating outages — how educational institutions will operateSeptember 30, 05:01 PM • 61385 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Vitali Klitschko
Iryna Terekh
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Southern Bridge (Kyiv)
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In celebration of selling 50 million copies, the Metro 2033 and Last Light series will receive a major updatePhoto04:41 PM • 9600 views
Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat was left without his inheritance — who will share the millions03:10 PM • 16715 views
The Germany national team coach is outraged by claims that his team is "not white enough"02:45 PM • 17435 views
Nicolas Cage called the Marvel Cinematic Universe "glamorized wrestling"02:22 PM • 17647 views
Europe assesses the ranking of the strongest passports - where does Ukraine stand?September 30, 02:02 PM • 66456 views
Actual
Social network
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
ATACMS
Mikoyan MiG-29

Russian strike on the Pivdennyi Bridge: a support structure and the concrete barrier of the metro were damaged, and traffic was halted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

An enemy UAV damaged a support structure, a crash barrier, the road surface, and the metro fence on the Pivdennyi Bridge. Metro and vehicular traffic were halted.

Russian strike on the Pivdennyi Bridge: a support structure and the concrete barrier of the metro were damaged, and traffic was halted

An enemy drone strike on Kyiv’s Southern Bridge damaged the guardrail, road surface and the metro’s protective concrete barrier; metro and public transport services have been suspended. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

As a result of the UAV strike, according to preliminary information, a bridge support, guardrail, road surface and the metro’s protective concrete barrier were damaged. Metro specialists are carrying out the de-energization of the metro railway track 

- Klitschko reported. 

According to him, metro and surface public transport services across the bridge have been suspended.

We remind you

In the evening, the enemy attacked Kyiv’s Southern Bridge again, striking the road surface. 

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Explosions
Southern Bridge (Kyiv)
War in Ukraine
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv