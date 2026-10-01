The OSCE documented a humanitarian catastrophe in occupied Oleshky — Sybiha

The OSCE documented a humanitarian catastrophe in the occupied city of Oleshky. This was reported on the social media platform X by Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the organization called for international humanitarian missions to be allowed into the city, for people to be provided with food, water and medicine, and for a humanitarian corridor to be opened.

Political calls must now be turned into practical steps: ensuring full and immediate humanitarian access, increasing pressure on the aggressor, and ensuring accountability for those who deliberately created this man-made catastrophe - Sybiha noted.

He added that the Ukrainian delegation had also refuted Russian fake claims about the situation on the left bank of the Kherson region.

We remind you

In the occupied city of Oleshky, the Russians are holding around two thousand Ukrainian people hostage without food, water or electricity, including almost 50 children. Aid is being delivered by drones.

Russia is preparing staged videos with residents of Oleshky to conceal the humanitarian catastrophe — Sybiha