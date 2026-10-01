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They kidnapped a veteran and held him in a “rehabilitation center” for a week: criminals detained in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 630 views

The former serviceman was kidnapped after selling his apartment for $325,000 and was illegally held in the Kyiv region. $75,000 disappeared from his home.

They kidnapped a veteran and held him in a “rehabilitation center” for a week: criminals detained in Kyiv

Law enforcement officers detained in Kyiv criminals who kidnapped a former serviceman and held him for almost a week at a "rehabilitation center." Four people are suspected of this crime, the Office of the Prosecutor General reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the approximately 30-year-old man lived in the United States, returned to Ukraine after the start of the full-scale war, and joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the beginning of 2026, he was discharged from service due to a serious injury.

Shortly before his abduction, he sold an apartment in central Kyiv for US$325,000. In early September, the man was forcibly put into a vehicle marked "Ambulans" and taken to a so-called rehabilitation center in the Kyiv region. There, he was held against his will for almost a week and attempts were made to "treat" him for alcohol dependence. According to the investigation, the daughter of one of the suspects followed the victim before the abduction and was supposed to convince witnesses that he was being taken for treatment

- the law enforcement authorities said.

While he was at the center, US$75,000 and documents concerning the sale of the property disappeared from his apartment. His acquaintance, who had assisted with the sale of the apartment, is suspected of the theft.

Three men were notified of suspicion of abducting and unlawfully depriving a person of liberty, committed by a group of persons acting in prior collusion. One of them is also charged with stealing US$75,000.

On October 1, his daughter was notified of suspicion of aiding in the abduction of the man and the theft of the money. The suspect in the abduction and theft is being held in custody, while the court imposed round-the-clock house arrest on another. The court is currently determining preventive measures for the other two

- the Office of the Prosecutor General reported.

We remind you

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies sent to court an indictment against five members of an organized group who were part of an international scheme to unlawfully seize expensive cars in EU countries.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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