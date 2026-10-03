After Russian strikes, Kyiv is covered in smoke and soot: the air is becoming dangerous for residents – BILD

After a series of Russian attacks, Kyiv was shrouded in dense smog formed, among other things, by residual smoke and soot from fires. Due to weather conditions, the polluted air lingered over the city, which may pose a health hazard to people. BILD reports, according to UNN.

Details

In the morning, the capital was covered by such dense gray fog that visibility sharply deteriorated in some areas. Drivers had to turn on their fog lights, while residents were advised to keep their windows closed.

The unusual phenomenon was caused by a combination of the aftermath of Russian strikes and the weather. Smoke and soot particles entered the air after the fires, while an anticyclone and the almost complete absence of wind prevented them from dispersing quickly.

Why smog is dangerous

The State Emergency Service explained that residual smoke and soot had risen into the atmosphere, but the anticyclone was temporarily keeping them close to the ground. The highest levels of pollution were recorded in the Podil, Lukianivka, Shevchenkivskyi District, and Borshchahivka areas.

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Residents were advised not to ventilate their premises, to keep windows and vents closed, to use air purifiers, and to carry out wet cleaning. People with respiratory and cardiovascular diseases should be especially careful during periods of severe air pollution.

Given that Russia continues to regularly strike the capital of Ukraine, the situation with air pollution remains an extremely serious problem for Kyiv residents.

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