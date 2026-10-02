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Four people, including an 8-year-old child, were injured in Gostomel in an attack by Russian drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 368 views

Four people, including an 8-year-old girl, were injured in Gostomel in an attack by Russian drones. A fire also broke out at an enterprise.

Four people, including an 8-year-old child, were injured in Gostomel in an attack by Russian drones

In Hostomel, Kyiv region, 4 people were injured as a result of an attack by Russian drones, including an 8-year-old girl. There were no fatalities. This was reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, UNN writes.

Details

The 8-year-old girl sustained a shrapnel wound to her lower limb. A 66-year-old man was also injured — he suffered burns to his body and a closed abdominal injury. He was hospitalized at a local hospital.

Later, two more injured people were reported. A man suffered burns to his head, while a woman sustained a contusion of her left knee joint and an acute stress reaction.

There were no fatalities

Two injured people with minor injuries received medical assistance at the scene and did not require hospitalization.

The attack also caused a fire in warehouse and production facilities. Rescuers continue to deal with its aftermath.

Strikes on Dnipro and Kharkiv: number of casualties rises to 4002.10.26, 23:17 • 522 views

Stepan Haftko

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