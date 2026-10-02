Strikes on Dnipro and Kharkiv: number of casualties rises to 40

$44.830.1550.700.02
ukenru
08:14 PM • 132 views
Ukrainian troops "eliminated" 35 occupiers and destroyed 170 drones in the Pokrovsk direction — General Staff
07:35 PM • 3870 views
The American-Ukrainian investment fund has concluded its first deal in the field of "critical minerals" — media
07:16 PM • 1102 views
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has not received any notifications from foreign embassies about plans to leave Kyiv — Tykhyi
06:45 PM • 7726 views
The EU may open two more negotiating clusters for Ukraine on October 13 — journalist
06:30 PM • 9434 views
Embassies may be evacuated from Kyiv to Lviv or Poland — media report names the condition
04:29 PM • 14974 views
A Ukrainian woman was detained in Kazakhstan at the request of the Russian Federation - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs asks that the woman not be extradited, while consuls seek permission to visit her in the pre-trial detention center
03:52 PM • 16052 views
In Kyiv, the "operating mode" of the bridges has been determined: where traffic is blocked during air raids and where it is not
October 2, 02:16 PM • 17932 views
"There is no financial gap" - EU made a new statement regarding funding for Ukraine
October 2, 12:27 PM • 22365 views
The Russian Federation is planning hybrid operations on the territory of the EU and NATO — the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine named the likely targets and warned its partners
October 2, 12:14 PM • 21180 views
The Metro is ready to resume traffic on the Southern Bridge during a “yellow” alert — the Mayor of Kyiv named the condition
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
1.1m/s
69%
759mm
Popular news
Halle Berry's ex-husband accused the actress of abusing their 12-year-old sonOctober 2, 10:25 AM • 31992 views
Ukraine is preparing to resume flights, but domestic airlines may not wait for itOctober 2, 10:40 AM • 33442 views
Kickbacks through charitable foundations: the ESBU is investigating a scheme involving the purchase of medical equipment, in which Bogomolets National Medical University figuresOctober 2, 12:36 PM • 24481 views
In Russia, Kanye West’s sold-out concerts were canceled due to complaints about the show and the “glorification of Hitler”October 2, 01:15 PM • 16832 views
In Cairo, a mural depicting Black Tutankhamun and Nefertiti was painted overOctober 2, 02:15 PM • 14938 views
Publications
Kickbacks through charitable foundations: the ESBU is investigating a scheme involving the purchase of medical equipment, in which Bogomolets National Medical University figuresOctober 2, 12:36 PM • 24525 views
Ukraine is preparing to resume flights, but domestic airlines may not wait for itOctober 2, 10:40 AM • 33486 views
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhotoOctober 2, 08:07 AM • 49194 views
The court extended the preventive measures for Odrex doctors accused of medical negligenceOctober 2, 07:15 AM • 41306 views
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in UkraineOctober 1, 02:54 PM • 65045 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
France
United States
Poland
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In the Netherlands and Belgium, one of the chains suspended sales of Meta smart glasses — what they fear07:56 PM • 650 views
SKYLERR said “yes” to Yevhen Pronin and shared a photo from their engagementVideo06:09 PM • 4668 views
Zara became embroiled in a scandal over a children's Halloween costume resembling the uniforms worn by concentration camp prisonersPhoto03:10 PM • 11522 views
In Cairo, a mural depicting Black Tutankhamun and Nefertiti was painted overOctober 2, 02:15 PM • 14978 views
In Russia, Kanye West’s sold-out concerts were canceled due to complaints about the show and the “glorification of Hitler”October 2, 01:15 PM • 16871 views
Actual
The Guardian
Bild
Heating
Mi-8
Dassault Rafale

Strikes on Dnipro and Kharkiv: number of casualties rises to 40

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

Four women were injured in Dnipro, and 36 people in Kharkiv, including three children. Two women were killed.

Strikes on Dnipro and Kharkiv: number of casualties rises to 40

According to the latest data, in Dnipro the number of people injured as a result of the Russian attack on October 2 has risen to four, while in Kharkiv 36 people were injured as a result of airstrikes, and two more were killed. UNN reports this, citing the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration and the State Emergency Service.

Details

In Dnipro, four people have now been injured as a result of the Russian attack on the city center. All those injured are women. Medics provided them with the necessary assistance, and they refused hospitalization. Russian UAVs attacked an apartment building there, causing a fire to break out. 

Cars and a garage also caught fire. Rescuers evacuated six people from smoke-filled apartments and extinguished the blaze.

In Kyiv, emergency medical workers will receive additional pay for working during enemy attacks — what amounts are involved02.10.26, 20:41 • 2564 views

In Kharkiv, the number of people injured as a result of the Russian airstrike has risen to 36, including three children. Two women were killed. According to the State Emergency Service, Russian forces struck the Slobidskyi and Nemyshlianskyi districts of Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. Three hits in a private residential area and three fire sites were recorded.

As a result of the attack, private residential buildings, office premises, an educational institution, and cars were destroyed and damaged. The fires were extinguished. Rescuers, bomb disposal experts, psychologists from the State Emergency Service, law enforcement officers, medics, volunteers, and municipal services worked at the sites of the strikes.

Embassies may be evacuated from Kyiv to Lviv or Poland — media report names the condition02.10.26, 21:30 • 9454 views

Oleksandra Vasylenko

War in Ukraine
Explosions
Evacuation
Fires
Road traffic accident
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Dnipro (city)
Kharkiv