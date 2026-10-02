Strikes on Dnipro and Kharkiv: number of casualties rises to 40

According to the latest data, in Dnipro the number of people injured as a result of the Russian attack on October 2 has risen to four, while in Kharkiv 36 people were injured as a result of airstrikes, and two more were killed. UNN reports this, citing the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration and the State Emergency Service.

Details

In Dnipro, four people have now been injured as a result of the Russian attack on the city center. All those injured are women. Medics provided them with the necessary assistance, and they refused hospitalization. Russian UAVs attacked an apartment building there, causing a fire to break out.

Cars and a garage also caught fire. Rescuers evacuated six people from smoke-filled apartments and extinguished the blaze.

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In Kharkiv, the number of people injured as a result of the Russian airstrike has risen to 36, including three children. Two women were killed. According to the State Emergency Service, Russian forces struck the Slobidskyi and Nemyshlianskyi districts of Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. Three hits in a private residential area and three fire sites were recorded.

As a result of the attack, private residential buildings, office premises, an educational institution, and cars were destroyed and damaged. The fires were extinguished. Rescuers, bomb disposal experts, psychologists from the State Emergency Service, law enforcement officers, medics, volunteers, and municipal services worked at the sites of the strikes.

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