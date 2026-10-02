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In Kyiv, emergency medical workers will receive additional pay for working during enemy attacks — what amounts are involved

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

Emergency medical workers in Kyiv will be paid UAH 250–500 for working during an air raid alert and at the site of an impact. They will also be provided with protective clothing.

In Kyiv, emergency medical workers will receive additional pay for working during enemy attacks — what amounts are involved

Emergency medical personnel in Kyiv will receive additional payments for working during Russian attacks, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv City State Administration.

Additional payments are предусмотрены for working in dangerous conditions:

▪️ UAH 250 — for a shift during an air raid alert;

▪️ UAH 500 — for working directly at the site of impact during an alert.

Special protective clothing will also be purchased for medical personnel. And metal detector frames will be installed at facilities where military medical commissions operate.

How hospitals will operate during the "yellow" and "red" levels of an air raid threat — the government has provided an answer21.09.26, 19:38 • 52715 views

Antonina Tumanova

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