Paton Bridge (Kyiv)
Engineering structure and transport facility
The Yevhen Oskarovych Paton Bridge is a road and pedestrian bridge across the Dnipro River in Kyiv. It is named after the prominent Ukrainian engineer Yevhen Paton, who led its construction. The bridge is one of the world's first all-welded steel bridges and an important transport link in the capital.
The Paton Bridge is of great importance for urban transport, connecting the left and right banks of Kyiv, and is an architectural monument of engineering art.
1953
Construction of the bridge begins under the leadership of Yevhen Paton
1957
Grand opening of the bridge for traffic and pedestrians
1970
The bridge is modernized to increase its capacity
2007
Major repairs and reconstruction are carried out
2013
The bridge is recognized as an object of historical and engineering heritage
2020
Continued technical maintenance and modernization
2025
The Paton Bridge remains an important transport artery of Kyiv