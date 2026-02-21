Paton Bridge (Kyiv)

$43.270.00
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
11:02 AM • 8076 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - Media
09:59 AM • 8470 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 11186 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 20832 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 31811 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 26066 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 30190 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 27860 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
February 20, 12:53 PM • 23780 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
IOC to launch investigation into FIFA head Infantino over his participation in Trump's political eventFebruary 21, 03:41 AM • 8396 views
Russian tanker heads to Cuba, bypassing US sanctions amid island's energy collapseFebruary 21, 04:14 AM • 8744 views
Colombia has made progress in negotiations with Venezuela on resuming natural gas tradeFebruary 21, 04:31 AM • 10562 views
South Korea considers joining PURL program to support Ukraine with weaponsFebruary 21, 04:48 AM • 11807 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interview07:37 AM • 8718 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 31983 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 41219 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 52379 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 69412 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 106917 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhoto08:33 AM • 4708 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interview07:37 AM • 8920 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 11974 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 14756 views
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the warFebruary 20, 01:28 PM • 20394 views
Places

Paton Bridge (Kyiv)

Engineering structure and transport facility
The Yevhen Oskarovych Paton Bridge is a road and pedestrian bridge across the Dnipro River in Kyiv. It is named after the prominent Ukrainian engineer Yevhen Paton, who led its construction. The bridge is one of the world's first all-welded steel bridges and an important transport link in the capital. The Paton Bridge is of great importance for urban transport, connecting the left and right banks of Kyiv, and is an architectural monument of engineering art.
1953
Construction of the bridge begins under the leadership of Yevhen Paton
1957
Grand opening of the bridge for traffic and pedestrians
1970
The bridge is modernized to increase its capacity
2007
Major repairs and reconstruction are carried out
2013
The bridge is recognized as an object of historical and engineering heritage
2020
Continued technical maintenance and modernization
2025
The Paton Bridge remains an important transport artery of Kyiv
