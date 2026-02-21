Paton Bridge (Kyiv)

Engineering structure and transport facility

The Yevhen Oskarovych Paton Bridge is a road and pedestrian bridge across the Dnipro River in Kyiv. It is named after the prominent Ukrainian engineer Yevhen Paton, who led its construction. The bridge is one of the world's first all-welded steel bridges and an important transport link in the capital. The Paton Bridge is of great importance for urban transport, connecting the left and right banks of Kyiv, and is an architectural monument of engineering art.