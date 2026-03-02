$43.100.11
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
KMDA refutes fake news about new rules for crossing Paton Bridge

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

The Kyiv City State Administration has refuted information about new rules for crossing the Paton Bridge. The KMDA has not prepared or published such materials.

KMDA refutes fake news about new rules for crossing Paton Bridge

Information circulated on social media about alleged new rules for crossing the Yevhen Paton Bridge is false. The Kyiv City State Administration stated that it did not prepare or publish such materials, UNN reports.

Details

The information circulated on social media about alleged new rules for crossing the Yevhen Paton Bridge is fake. The Kyiv City State Administration did not prepare or publish these materials. We urge citizens to use only official announcements posted on the information resources of the Kyiv City State Administration, relevant departments, and utility companies of the capital.

- the post says

Currently, the Yevhen Paton Bridge across the Dnipro River is operating under established restrictions, including: freight traffic is prohibited.

Also, liquid barriers have been installed prohibiting vehicle traffic on the outermost lanes of the roadway.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, specialists from KP "Kyivavtoshlyakhmist" continuously monitor the operational condition of the bridge's load-bearing structures and perform necessary maintenance work.

Additionally

In Kyiv, 12 officials of utility companies received suspicions as part of investigations related to winter road maintenance. This is happening against the backdrop of a personnel shortage due to mobilization and work in difficult conditions.

Alla Kiosak

