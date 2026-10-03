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Bruce Willis appeared in a rare photo with his daughter amid his battle with dementia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 568 views

Tallulah Willis posted a photo in which she hugs and kisses her father. The actor is living with frontotemporal dementia.

Bruce Willis appeared in a rare photo with his daughter amid his battle with dementia

Bruce Willis's daughter Tallulah posted a rare new photo with the 71-year-old actor, who is living with a diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia. In the picture, she hugs and kisses her father as he smiles, E! News reports, according to UNN.

Details

32-year-old Tallulah Willis shared the photo on September 28, captioning it briefly: "So sweet!" The actor's family has only occasionally posted new photographs of him in recent years.

Shortly before that, Bruce Willis attended Tallulah and Justin Acee's wedding, which took place on August 8 at the family home in Idaho. In one of the wedding photos, the actor stands next to the newlyweds, while his daughter rests her head on his shoulder.

The family remains by Willis's side

The wedding brought together Tallulah's closest family members. Guests included her mother, Demi Moore, and sisters Rumer and Scout Willis.

Elon Musk suddenly broke up with the mother of four of his children after more than five years together03.10.26, 01:05 • 6456 views

In 2022, Bruce Willis's family announced that the actor would end his career because of aphasia, which affected his cognitive abilities. In 2023, his loved ones shared a more precise diagnosis—frontotemporal dementia.

Since then, the family has periodically shared photos of Willis and talked about the time they spend with him.

Bruce Willis's daughter spoke about losing an "other version" of her father due to dementia25.08.26, 03:05 • 79013 views

Stepan Haftko

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