Bruce Willis appeared in a rare photo with his daughter amid his battle with dementia

Bruce Willis's daughter Tallulah posted a rare new photo with the 71-year-old actor, who is living with a diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia. In the picture, she hugs and kisses her father as he smiles, E! News reports, according to UNN.

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32-year-old Tallulah Willis shared the photo on September 28, captioning it briefly: "So sweet!" The actor's family has only occasionally posted new photographs of him in recent years.

Shortly before that, Bruce Willis attended Tallulah and Justin Acee's wedding, which took place on August 8 at the family home in Idaho. In one of the wedding photos, the actor stands next to the newlyweds, while his daughter rests her head on his shoulder.

The family remains by Willis's side

The wedding brought together Tallulah's closest family members. Guests included her mother, Demi Moore, and sisters Rumer and Scout Willis.

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In 2022, Bruce Willis's family announced that the actor would end his career because of aphasia, which affected his cognitive abilities. In 2023, his loved ones shared a more precise diagnosis—frontotemporal dementia.

Since then, the family has periodically shared photos of Willis and talked about the time they spend with him.

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