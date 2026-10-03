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The US will not ban diesel fuel exports to Europe, Ursula von der Leyen claims

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

The G7 countries have abandoned export bans for allies. The group also agreed to use fuel reserves to stabilize the market.

The US will not ban diesel fuel exports to Europe, Ursula von der Leyen claims

The G7 countries have agreed not to impose fuel export bans on allies and to immediately use oil reserves to stabilize the situation on the energy market. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated this, LRT reports, writes UNN.

Details

We welcome the decision by the G7 countries not to impose any export bans on allies and the continued solidarity of partners

– von der Leyen said.

The US threatens to restrict diesel exports: the EU decides whether to use its reserves01.10.26, 16:45 • 4654 views

The agreement is of particular importance for Europe after US President Donald Trump said at the end of September that he was considering banning US diesel fuel exports. The restrictions could have affected European countries.

The G7 will use fuel reserves

According to von der Leyen, the countries also supported the coordinated use of fuel reserves by the International Energy Agency.

Our citizens need affordable energy and deserve it. As the G7, we will closely coordinate our actions to achieve this goal

– the European Commission President emphasized.

The G7 comprises the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Canada and Japan. In 2026, France holds the group's presidency.

U.S. Energy Secretary is "quite confident" that Europe will release its diesel fuel reserves01.10.26, 22:45 • 6570 views

Stepan Haftko

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