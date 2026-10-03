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Russia attacked Kyiv’s Northern Bridge – Klitschko reported a hit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4678 views

During the October 3 attack in Kyiv, a hit on the Northern Bridge was recorded. The extent of the damage and whether there are any casualties are being clarified.

Russia attacked Kyiv’s Northern Bridge – Klitschko reported a hit

In Kyiv, a strike on the Northern Bridge was recorded on the morning of October 3 during a Russian attack. This was reported by the capital's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, UNN writes.

Details

A strike on the Northern Bridge. Emergency services are heading to the scene

— Klitschko said.

Local public channels and monitoring channels published photos and videos from the site of the strike. According to their reports, the bridge may have been hit by a Shahed-type attack drone.

A support structure was reportedly hit

According to preliminary information from monitoring resources, the drone struck one of the Northern Bridge's supports directly.

There is currently no official information about the extent of the damage to the structure, possible casualties, or traffic restrictions.

Emergency services are heading to the site of the strike. Details of the consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified.

Russia has struck Kyiv’s Southern Bridge once again; there has been a hit, the mayor says02.10.26, 17:58 • 15487 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineKyiv
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