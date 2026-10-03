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On foot, by bicycle and moped — Lubinets showed how dozens of people are trying to leave Oleshky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 328 views

Dozens of residents of the occupied city of Oleshky are trying to leave the city on foot, by bicycle and moped, risking their lives due to the lack of a safe route. Lubinets called for a humanitarian corridor to be provided.

On foot, by bicycle and moped — Lubinets showed how dozens of people are trying to leave Oleshky

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets published a video showing dozens of people from Oleshky, Kherson region, temporarily seized by the Russians, trying to leave the city on their own. The video was published on the ombudsman’s Telegram page, UNN reports.

The video shows what is happening to our people in Oleshky right now. Today, dozens of people are leaving the city. On their own. Some on bicycles. Some on mopeds. Some are walking. Some are leaving at least to find and buy food for themselves and their loved ones. Without proper transport. Without a safe route. Without any guarantee that they will make it at all

- Lubinets noted.

According to him, the people of Oleshky are forced to choose between two deaths: being blown up by a mine or starving to death.

They know that there may be mines along the way. But staying also means risking their lives. Because in the occupied Oleshky, people have been left without the necessities - food, clean water, and medicine. The choice that Russia leaves civilians with every day: stay - and starve to death; leave - and risk being blown up by a mine. Russia’s actions toward Ukraine are the true face of the devil

- Lubinets emphasized.

The Commissioner stated that this is genocide, which the Russian invaders have been committing since 2014. These actions constitute a gross violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention. "People must be rescued as long as there are people left to rescue," he added.

Lubinets also recalled that recently the European Union stated the need for humanitarian access to Oleshky and the possibility for civilians to leave the city safely.

As the ombudsman noted, "people need more than just statements. They need a safe corridor. They need assistance. They need a chance to survive."

Russia blocked the evacuation of civilians from occupied Oleshky and rejected Ukraine’s proposals – Lubinets03.10.26, 07:05 • 28947 views

Olga Rozgon

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