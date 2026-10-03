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Ronaldo sparked a new round of controversy surrounding the Portugal national team with an Instagram "like"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2174 views

Cristiano Ronaldo liked Felipe Melo's post about the disrespect shown to him in the Portugal national team. This sparked a new controversy.

Ronaldo sparked a new round of controversy surrounding the Portugal national team with an Instagram "like"

Former Brazil national team star Felipe Melo criticized Portugal's treatment of Ronaldo, and Portuguese "Al-Nassr" star Cristiano Ronaldo appears to have supported his comments by liking them on Instagram, provoking a new controversy. This was reported by Diario AS, writes UNN.

Details

"In Portugal, amid the controversy surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo, the situation is far from calm. On the contrary, tensions are only rising. The Portuguese superstar once again found himself at the center of attention in recent hours after appearing on social media, and his latest move attracted even more attention, as it seems to point a finger at his compatriots and national-team teammates," the publication said.

The former "Real Madrid" player liked an Instagram post in which Brazilian Felipe Melo criticized the treatment of Ronaldo in the national team.

"There is a terrible difference between how the Portuguese treat Cristiano Ronaldo and how the Argentinians treat Lionel Messi," Melo began.

"I see much more respect from opponents when they play against Cristiano Ronaldo. Yesterday, Højlund became very angry with Jorge Jesus because his idol is Cristiano. This is wrong... no one can compare with Cristiano Ronaldo. You cannot let him leave as if nothing had happened," Melo said.

Melo's video went viral, and even more so after Ronaldo himself seemingly supported him on his Instagram account. This move opened a new chapter in the controversy, as the "Al-Nassr" star appeared to endorse the suggestion that he had been mistreated by his teammates, the publication notes.

Meanwhile, Portugal is trying to focus on its goals in the UEFA Nations League. Jorge Jesus's team won all three of its matches during this international window—against Wales, Norway, and Denmark—and will return to action on Sunday to conclude the FIFA window with a match against Norway and Erling Haaland.

The match will take place at the "Estádio do Dragão" in Porto, a venue that is unlikely to escape the shadow of the scandal surrounding Ronaldo, the publication notes.

My conscience is absolutely clear: Portugal coach Jesus comments on Ronaldo's walkout02.10.26, 02:54 • 10287 views

Julia Shramko

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