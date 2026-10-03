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The General Staff updated the Russian losses over the past day and reported how much equipment was destroyed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 1,560 Russian servicemen, 45 artillery systems, and 1,645 UAVs. The total losses of the Russian army reached 1,538,950 personnel.

The General Staff updated the Russian losses over the past day and reported how much equipment was destroyed

Over the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated and wounded another 1,560 Russian military personnel, as well as destroying 45 artillery systems and 1,645 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

As of October 3, 2026, Russia's total combat losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion are estimated at 1,538,950 military personnel.

Since the beginning of the war, the Russian army has also lost 12,391 tanks, 25,477 armored combat vehicles, 50,637 artillery systems, 2,178 multiple rocket launchers, and 1,683 air defense systems.

Equipment losses over the past day

Over the past day, the Defense Forces also destroyed 3 tanks, 6 armored combat vehicles, 3 multiple rocket launchers, 14 ground robotic systems, 422 vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3 units of special equipment

In total, Russia has already lost 544,498 operational-tactical UAVs, 5,126 cruise missiles, 443 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 35 ships and boats, and 2 submarines.

The General Staff noted that data on Russian military and equipment losses are being уточнені.

Historic interception – a Ukrainian Mirage shot down a Russian "Banderol" for the first time with cannon fire03.10.26, 06:15 • 10193 views

Stepan Haftko

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