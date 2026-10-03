Explosions rang out in Russia’s Kaluga overnight; Russians report UAV strikes

In Russia's Kaluga, a series of explosions rang out on the morning of October 3 amid a drone attack and air defense operations. Local residents reported damage to several residential buildings, while OSINT analysts established the addresses of some of them, ASTRA reports, writes UNN.

Details

During the night, the highest threat level was announced several times in the Kaluga region because of drones. At around 5:00 a.m., local channels began reporting drone flights and the operation of Russian air defense, after which information emerged about damage to high-rise buildings.

The published photos and videos show shattered windows and damaged balconies. ASTRA's OSINT analysis confirmed damage to the "Omega" residential complex on 3rd Akademichesky Drive.

Residents complain that there was no air-raid alert

Damage was also recorded in buildings on Minskaya Street. Footage from the scene shows the aftermath near at least two high-rise buildings.

In comments addressed to Kaluga Region Governor Vladislav Shapsha, local residents complained that the explosions occurred without any warning of an air raid. One resident of the damaged building reported that the blast wave shattered the windows in her apartment. The comment was later deleted.

It is currently unknown what specific facility may have been the target of the attack. Kaluga is located approximately 180 km from Moscow; the city is home to a number of enterprises, some of which may be connected to Russia's military-industrial complex.

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