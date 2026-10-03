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Dozens of drones, around 10 powerful explosions, and the lights went out – "ATESH" reports a noisy night in Donetsk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

Dozens of drones, air defense activity, and around 10 explosions were reported in Donetsk overnight. After the attack, the city was left without electricity.

Dozens of drones, around 10 powerful explosions, and the lights went out – "ATESH" reports a noisy night in Donetsk
Illustrative photo

In temporarily occupied Donetsk, a series of powerful explosions rang out during the night of October 3. Reports from various districts of the city indicated that Russian air defense was operating, after which the power supply was cut off. Dozens of drones may have flown over the city, the partisan movement "ATESH" reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to information from the movement's agents, explosions were heard simultaneously in several districts of Donetsk—Kyivskyi, Leninskyi, Voroshylovskyi, and Kalininskyi. "ATESH" reported air defense activity and gunfire in the sky.

As of approximately 1:00 a.m., the partisans counted around 10 powerful explosions. There were also reports of intense machine-gun fire.

Dozens of drones were reported over Donetsk

According to "ATESH", at around 12:25 a.m., an unidentified object flew at a very low altitude in the Kuibyshevskyi district of the city. Later, the movement's agents said that dozens of drones had flown over Donetsk.

Ukraine continues to strike Russia: what has changed in the deep-strike campaign in September01.10.26, 13:30 • 59397 views

It was also loud this night in nearby temporarily occupied Makiivka. The appearance of drones and gunfire were reported there as well.

Following the series of explosions in Donetsk, according to "ATESH", the power went out. There is currently no information about specific targets hit or the consequences of the attack.

In addition, during the evening of October 2, "ATESH" agents reported a powerful explosion in krasnodar, and at around 11:30 p.m.—explosions, gunfire, and Russian aircraft activity in the area of sochi.

The Defense Forces struck UAV depots belonging to the "Rubicon" unit, as well as weapons and equipment in three regions01.10.26, 14:42 • 3248 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Explosions
Power outage
Electricity
Makiivka
Donetsk