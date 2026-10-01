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The Defense Forces struck UAV depots belonging to the "Rubicon" unit, as well as weapons and equipment in three regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 602 views

The Ukrainian military struck Russian military facilities in Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions. The destruction of UAV depots belonging to the "Rubicon" unit has been confirmed..

The Defense Forces struck UAV depots belonging to the "Rubicon" unit, as well as weapons and equipment in three regions

On September 30 and during the night of October 1, 2026, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a number of important military facilities belonging to the Russian occupiers. The destruction of UAV storage depots belonging to the "Rubikon" unit has so far been confirmed, and a missile and artillery weapons depot was also struck. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

In the area of the city of Donetsk, a facility for the storage, preparation, and launch of attack UAVs was struck.

Striking such facilities is one of the priority tasks of Ukraine’s Defense Forces, aimed at reducing the Russian occupiers’ ability to use attack drones against civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. In the area of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, an enemy UAV command post was struck. Also, in the area of Verkhniokamianka, Luhansk region, a missile and artillery weapons depot was struck

- the statement said.

Also, in the area of Tymoshivka, Zaporizhzhia region, an area where weapons and military equipment of Russian units were concentrated was struck.

Ukraine’s Defense Forces confirmed the destruction on September 23, 2026, of UAV storage depots belonging to the Russian "Rubikon" unit in the area of Volnovakha, Donetsk region.

We remind you

In September, Ukraine expanded the geography of its long-range strikes against russia, hitting oil refineries, defense industry enterprises, air defense systems, and logistics facilities.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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