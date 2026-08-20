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The death toll from Russia's attack on Kyiv and the region has risen to 14; aircraft have been deployed to deal with the aftermath

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2078 views

Fourteen people have been killed and more than 40 injured in Kyiv and the region as a result of Russia's massive attack. Rescuers are checking the rubble and battling the fire with aircraft.

The death toll from Russia's attack on Kyiv and the region has risen to 14; aircraft have been deployed to deal with the aftermath

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv has risen to 13; in total, there are already 14 people killed in the capital and Kyiv region. Verification continues to determine whether there are people under the rubble, while in the region firefighters are extinguishing a blaze with the help of aircraft, Interior Minister Ivan Vygivskyi said on social media, UNN reports.

The number of people killed in the massive shelling of Kyiv has risen to 13. Just now, our units in the Solomianskyi district of the capital discovered the body of another woman. In total, 14 people have been killed and more than 40 wounded in Kyiv and the region as a result of this Russian attack

- Vygivskyi wrote.

According to him, more than 600 rescuers and police officers have been involved in dealing with the aftermath of the shelling since the night.

"Our services are currently working at two locations in the capital and three more in the Boryspil and Brovary districts. In the first minutes after the strikes, units of the State Emergency Service and the National Police managed to rescue dozens of people and provide them with first aid," the Interior Minister said.

At the sites of the attacks, according to him, police officers set up headquarters to receive reports of damaged and destroyed property. "In Kyiv alone, more than 200 requests have already been processed. Psychologists are working—they are supporting people who have lost relatives or been left without housing," the minister said.

In the capital, according to Vygivskyi, "about 20 residential buildings, a school, a children's hospital, and a kindergarten—civilian facilities that posed no threat whatsoever—were significantly damaged."

"We have deployed all the necessary units and robotic equipment to clear the rubble and rescue people. We are checking whether there are more people under the rubble," the Interior Minister said.

"In the Kyiv region, fire engulfed warehouse buildings containing household goods. Rescuers are trying to contain the blaze, and aircraft have been deployed. Odesa and Chernihiv regions were also shelled this night. Fortunately, there were no casualties there," he said.

Prime Minister: 40 people already injured in Russia's attack; in Boryspil, strikes hit food warehouses and Red Cross facilities20.08.26, 10:18 • 2018 views

Julia Shramko

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