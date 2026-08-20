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Prime Minister: 40 people already injured in Russia's attack; in Boryspil, strikes hit food warehouses and Red Cross facilities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 664 views

The Russian attack on Kyiv region lasted nearly nine hours and claimed the lives of 13 people, while another 40 were injured. In Boryspil, warehouses and Red Cross facilities were damaged.

Prime Minister: 40 people already injured in Russia's attack; in Boryspil, strikes hit food warehouses and Red Cross facilities

The russian federation’s massive overnight attack on Kyiv and the region lasted nearly 9 hours; in Boryspil, food warehouses and Red Cross facilities were hit. As a result of the enemy attack, 13 people are known to have been killed and 40 injured, Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said on social media on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"As of this moment, 462 State Emergency Service rescuers and 116 pieces of specialized equipment are working across the country to eliminate the consequences of the overnight attack. The overnight attack on Kyiv and the region lasted nearly 9 hours: dozens of missiles and jet-powered drones. Residential buildings and a children's hospital were hit. As of this moment, at least 13 people are known to have been killed. My sincere condolences to their families and loved ones. Another 40 people were injured and are receiving the necessary assistance," Koretskyi said.

Boryspil saw a strike on food warehouses and Red Cross facilities. Rescuers continue to extinguish fires

- the Prime Minister noted.

As reported by the State Tax Service, "during the enemy attack, another administrative building of the Main Department of the State Tax Service in Kyiv was damaged. Fortunately, no people were injured." Lesia Karnaukh, Acting Head of the State Tax Service, said that the building's windows had been shattered and its facade damaged.   

Kyiv and the Kyiv region. Photo: t.me/pgo_gov_ua

The Kyiv region police also showed the aftermath of the russian federation’s overnight attack, reporting that a man was killed and eight people were injured in the region.

"In the Boryspil district, 14 private houses, 8 cars, warehouse premises and a gas station were damaged. Six citizens sustained bodily injuries. In the Brovary district, a 60-year-old man was killed and two more people were injured. An industrial facility was damaged," the police stated.

Kyiv region. Photo: t.me/kyivregionpolice

According to the Prime Minister, civilian infrastructure in the Odesa and Chernihiv regions was also attacked overnight.

The State Emergency Service reported that in the Odesa region, firefighters eliminated the consequences of the Russian attack, during which, among other things, two trailers of trucks carrying food products caught fire. 

Odesa region. Photo: t.me/dsns_telegram

Russia attacked a border crossing with Moldova, killing 13 people in Kyiv and the region - Zelenskyy on Russia's overnight attack20.08.26, 09:37 • 1188 views

Julia Shramko

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