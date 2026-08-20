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Russia attacked a border crossing with Moldova, killing 13 people in Kyiv and the region - Zelenskyy on Russia's overnight attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1172 views

Russia attacked Kyiv, Odesa region and Chernihiv region with ballistic missiles, missiles and drones. Twelve people were killed in the capital and one in the region, and around 40 were injured.

Russia attacked a border crossing with Moldova, killing 13 people in Kyiv and the region - Zelenskyy on Russia's overnight attack

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to Russia's massive overnight attack on Ukraine, saying that the enemy launched a massive strike on Kyiv and the region, attacked a border crossing with Moldova in the Odesa region with drones, and targeted gas infrastructure in the Chernihiv region, UNN writes.

Details

"Since the night, our emergency services have been working at the sites of Russian strikes. The attack was massive – the Russians had been preparing for a long time and combined various types of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones in order to damage civilian infrastructure as severely as possible. There is destruction in Kyiv and the region, as well as in the Odesa and Chernihiv regions," Zelenskyy said on social media.

According to him, residential buildings were damaged in the capital, including a high-rise building whose upper floors were destroyed, as well as a children's hospital and a school. Emergency and rescue operations are continuing.

"As of now, it is known that this Russian strike claimed the lives of 12 people in Kyiv, and one person was killed in the region. My condolences to all the relatives and loved ones. About 40 more people were injured," the President said.

"In the Odesa region, the enemy attacked a border crossing with Moldova with drones; in the Chernihiv region, it targeted gas infrastructure. I thank all the rescuers, medics, police officers, and utility workers who have been helping people since the first minutes," Zelenskyy wrote.

Death toll in Kyiv from Russian attack rises to 1220.08.26, 08:20 • 10937 views

Julia Shramko

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