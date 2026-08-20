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Death toll in Kyiv from Russian attack rises to 12

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2006 views

In Kyiv, the death toll from Russia's massive attack has risen to 12. Another injured person died in hospital, Vitali Klitschko reported.

Death toll in Kyiv from Russian attack rises to 12

The number of victims of Russia's massive attack on Kyiv has risen to 12, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on social media on Thursday, UNN reports.

Another injured person died in hospital. There are now 12 people killed in the capital

- Klitschko wrote.

Mass Russian attack on Kyiv: 11 killed and more than 30 injured20.08.26, 08:13 • 1280 views

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