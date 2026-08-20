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Mass Russian attack on Kyiv: 11 killed and more than 30 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

As a result of the massive attack in Kyiv, 11 people were killed and more than 30 were injured. Buildings, a school, a children's hospital and warehouses were damaged in three districts.

Mass Russian attack on Kyiv: 11 killed and more than 30 injured

As a result of the massive enemy attack on Kyiv, 11 people were killed and more than 30 city residents were injured, the capital's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said on social media on Thursday, UNN reports.

There are already 11 people killed in the capital. Seven of them died in the Solomianskyi district.

- Klitschko wrote.

Earlier, the mayor also reported that 33 residents of the capital had been injured.

According to him, damage was recorded in three districts of the city — Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi and Darnytskyi:

  • in the Darnytskyi district, non-residential and warehouse premises were damaged;
    • in the Sviatoshynskyi district, destruction was recorded at premises on the territory of non-residential buildings. Warehouse premises also caught fire in the district;
      • in the Solomianskyi district, the upper floors of a nine-story residential building were destroyed and caught fire. The fire was extinguished. Windows in four residential buildings near the building were damaged. At another address, falling debris caused a fire in a four-story building at the level of the top floors. A school and children's hospital premises were also damaged in the Solomianskyi district. Windows were blown out at the medical facility, and cars caught fire on the premises. The fire was extinguished. Garages were also damaged.

        The aftermath of the attack is still being dealt with at the sites.

        The air raid alert is also still ongoing in the capital, the mayor stressed.

        Ukrzaliznytsia changed the routes of suburban trains to Kyiv after the attack20.08.26, 06:30 • 2234 views

        Julia Shramko

        War in UkraineKyiv
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