Ukrzaliznytsia changed the routes of suburban trains to Kyiv after the attack

$44.780.0851.830.02
ukenru
04:31 AM • 4804 views
The NBU terminated the powers of the chair of the Supervisory Board of Sense Bank
01:53 AM • 17111 views
Massive attack on Kyiv: at least 4 killed and 23 injuredPhotoVideo
August 19, 10:05 PM • 28977 views
Attack on Kyiv: at least four people injured, children's hospital damaged
August 19, 08:59 PM • 30204 views
"It was worth it": one of the co-organizers of the protests in support of Fedorov announced their end
August 19, 07:07 PM • 28925 views
The government suspended the chair of the supervisory board of Sense Bank and initiated the suspension of the chair of the management board — Koretskyi
August 19, 04:44 PM • 34962 views
Mudra was notified of suspicion but was not detained — lawyer
Exclusive
August 19, 03:39 PM • 57808 views
A Raccoon at Home: Why This Cute Animal Can Become a Serious Challenge for Its Owner
August 19, 02:50 PM • 35901 views
As a result of the enemy attack on Zhytomyr, two police officers were killed and at least 20 people were injuredPhoto
August 19, 01:40 PM • 30639 views
The Volkswagen driver was notified of suspicion over the crash at a bus stop in KyivPhotoVideo
August 19, 11:27 AM • 32035 views
Heat of up to +37° will return later this week, forecasters say
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+18°
3.4m/s
56%
746mm
Popular news
Ukraine is preparing draconian punishments for systematic traffic violators: details from the National PoliceAugust 19, 08:41 PM • 4338 views
Kyiv attacked with ballistic missiles: hits and fires recordedAugust 19, 09:11 PM • 14807 views
The United States has created a covert corridor for tankers in the Strait of Hormuz - AxiosAugust 19, 09:43 PM • 5842 views
Attack on Kyiv Claims the Lives of Two Women, Six People InjuredAugust 19, 10:50 PM • 11911 views
The death toll from the overnight attack on Kyiv has risen12:41 AM • 10194 views
Publications
Salaries and combat payments for military personnel in 2026: who can expect what amountsAugust 19, 04:55 PM • 34894 views
A Raccoon at Home: Why This Cute Animal Can Become a Serious Challenge for Its Owner
Exclusive
August 19, 03:39 PM • 57803 views
Where do gnats come from in an apartment, and how can you get rid of them quickly?August 19, 02:55 PM • 48480 views
Which foods lower cholesterol, and which can raise itAugust 19, 11:19 AM • 59017 views
BEB reform is stalled: after the failed re-certification of its leadership, a full review and relaunch of public oversight are needed
Exclusive
August 19, 08:02 AM • 56744 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Jeff Bezos
Iryna Mudra
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Poland
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ramina Eskhakzai announced her engagement to a servicemanPhotoAugust 19, 03:30 PM • 40152 views
Tom Holland could earn over $100 million for the new "Spider-Man"August 19, 06:00 AM • 63100 views
Hayden Panettiere posted a touching photo with a friend on Instagram before her deathPhotoAugust 17, 11:04 PM • 99167 views
Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's weddingPhotoVideoAugust 17, 08:09 AM • 103298 views
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 109834 views
Actual
Bild
Financial Times
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Film
Gold

Ukrzaliznytsia changed the routes of suburban trains to Kyiv after the attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2198 views

Due to infrastructure damage, Ukrzaliznytsia changed the routes of trains from Nizhyn and Konotop to the capital on August 20. Some services have been canceled.

Ukrzaliznytsia changed the routes of suburban trains to Kyiv after the attack

Ukrzaliznytsia (UZ) has changed the schedule and routes of commuter trains to the capital due to infrastructure damage caused by the attack on Kyiv and the region. The carrier reported this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that due to infrastructure damage caused by the massive combined air attack on Kyiv and the region, Ukrzaliznytsia is changing the operation of commuter trains to the capital. The changes will affect Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

Thus, on August 20, the following trains will operate on changed routes:

  • No. 6903 and No. 6905 Nizhyn – Bobryk (instead of Nizhyn – Kyiv)
    • No. 6902 and No. 6906 Bobryk – Nizhyn (instead of Kyiv – Nizhyn).

      Regional services will also operate on changed routes:

      • No. 893 Konotop – Bobryk (instead of Konotop – Kyiv)
        • No. 894 Bobryk – Nizhyn (instead of Kyiv – Nizhyn).

          In addition, the following trains will be unable to operate on this day:

          • No. 6909 and No. 6911 Nizhyn – Kyiv-Volynskyi
            • No. 6910 Kyiv-Volynskyi – Nizhyn.

              "We sincerely apologize for the changed plans and inconvenience. We are working to restore service on this route. At the same time, we warn that changes on other sections, as well as delays to commuter trains for security reasons, are possible during the day," UZ stated.

              Reminder

              On August 18, due to the prolonged threat to the Kyiv region, Ukrzaliznytsia made changes to the operation of commuter trains.

              Due to Russian attack on Kyiv region, casualties reported near railway platform - Ukrzaliznytsia05.08.26, 08:19 • 8903 views

              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

              SocietyKyivKyiv region
              Explosions
              Air raid alert
              War in Ukraine
              Sumy Oblast
              Kyiv Oblast
              Ukrainian Railways
              Chernihiv Oblast
              Kyiv