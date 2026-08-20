Ukrzaliznytsia changed the routes of suburban trains to Kyiv after the attack

Ukrzaliznytsia (UZ) has changed the schedule and routes of commuter trains to the capital due to infrastructure damage caused by the attack on Kyiv and the region. The carrier reported this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that due to infrastructure damage caused by the massive combined air attack on Kyiv and the region, Ukrzaliznytsia is changing the operation of commuter trains to the capital. The changes will affect Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

Thus, on August 20, the following trains will operate on changed routes:

No. 6903 and No. 6905 Nizhyn – Bobryk (instead of Nizhyn – Kyiv)

No. 6902 and No. 6906 Bobryk – Nizhyn (instead of Kyiv – Nizhyn).

Regional services will also operate on changed routes:

No. 893 Konotop – Bobryk (instead of Konotop – Kyiv)

No. 894 Bobryk – Nizhyn (instead of Kyiv – Nizhyn).

In addition, the following trains will be unable to operate on this day:

No. 6909 and No. 6911 Nizhyn – Kyiv-Volynskyi

No. 6910 Kyiv-Volynskyi – Nizhyn.

"We sincerely apologize for the changed plans and inconvenience. We are working to restore service on this route. At the same time, we warn that changes on other sections, as well as delays to commuter trains for security reasons, are possible during the day," UZ stated.

Reminder

On August 18, due to the prolonged threat to the Kyiv region, Ukrzaliznytsia made changes to the operation of commuter trains.

Due to Russian attack on Kyiv region, casualties reported near railway platform - Ukrzaliznytsia