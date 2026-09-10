Russia struck a shopping mall in downtown Pavlohrad when there were many people on the streets — Ministry of Internal Affairs

About an hour ago, the Russians struck a shopping mall in central Pavlohrad. In the middle of the day, when there were many people on the streets. This was reported by Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivskyi, as reported by UNN.

We already have information about two people killed. My condolences to their families and loved ones. At least 18 people were injured. Rescuers and police officers are working at the scene - Vyhivskyi reported.

According to him, the response to such terrorist strikes and the protection of civilians were discussed during an extended meeting in Dnipro. The meeting was attended by Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha, representatives of all regional security and defense forces, members of parliament, and heads of Interior Ministry system units.

Since the beginning of the year alone, the Russians have launched more than 18,000 strikes on the region, mostly UAV attacks. Recently, the occupiers have intensified attacks on food warehouses, residential neighborhoods, trains, and shopping malls.

The meeting also addressed strengthening coordination, protecting important social facilities, and responding during the autumn-winter period. Decisions and relevant instructions have been issued - Vyhivskyi summarized.

The enemy attacked Pavlohrad: there are fatalities and 18 wounded; retail pavilions are on fire