Russia attacked Ukraine with more than a hundred drones: there were strikes at 13 locations

During the night of September 10, the Russians attacked Ukraine with Shahed-type attack UAVs (half of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, as well as decoy drones of the "Parody" type. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The enemy launched drones from the Russian cities of Millerovo, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from the occupied Crimea and Donetsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

Air defenses shot down/suppressed 128 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera drones, and drones of other types.

Hits by the enemy's air attack weapons were recorded at 13 locations, as well as the falling of downed drones (debris) at 9 locations.

"ATESH" reported sabotage in the Oryol Oblast that disrupted the control of Russian drones