Ukraine plans to tighten speed control on the roads and introduce penalty points

Ukraine may introduce penalty points for drivers and significantly increase the number of cameras for the automatic recording of traffic violations. Interior Minister Ivan Vygivskyi said this during Question Time for the Government in the Verkhovna Rada, reports UNN.

Details

According to the minister, a relevant meeting was held after the latest fatal accident in Kyiv.

A relevant meeting was held after the latest tragic incident in the city of Kyiv. You know that the National Security and Defense Council received an assignment from the President of Ukraine, and we had already been working actively on this, but we began advancing a number of draft laws even more actively, including draft law No. 15348, which was supposed to be considered the day before yesterday, but its turn did not come - Ivan Vygivskyi explained.

According to him, he had sent letters to the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada regarding the inclusion of the draft law on the agenda.

He also emphasized that the National Security and Defense Council held a meeting where, in particular, the introduction of penalty points for drivers was discussed.

Yesterday, we held a relevant meeting, a meeting at the National Security and Defense Council with my participation, with the participation of the law enforcement committee; all the members of parliament were there, as was the public. We discussed, among other things, the issue of penalty points. And I think that we will also support this idea; it needs to be implemented - Ivan Vygivskyi stated.

In addition, the official reported an increase in the number of cameras automatically recording vehicle speeds on the roads.

We announced an increase in the number of cameras recording road traffic speeds; they have already begun operating (an additional 50 cameras), and we still need about 600 more to cover all accident-prone sections across the country. We also announced the "phantoms" that had been purchased; there were not many of them before the war. Now we plan to launch at least three within a month and purchase more of these "phantoms" in the near future - the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine stated.

We remind you

In the accident in which a driver crashed into a minibus and a bus stop in Kyiv's Solomianskyi District, two people were killed and four injured. Law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings, and the driver was detained.