Ukraine plans to tighten speed control on the roads and introduce penalty points

$44.610.0952.130.26
ukenru
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 1044 views
“They treated him with water for two days”: relatives of a man who died in a Bila Tserkva hospital are convinced of medical negligence
08:31 AM • 17011 views
Zelenskyy confirmed hit of oil refinery in Perm and Marinovka airfield, damage to Su-34Video
Exclusive
07:28 AM • 19370 views
Cabinet of Ministers should establish an interagency working group to resolve the issue of aircraft leasing taxation - MP Kreidenko
August 21, 05:20 AM • 19449 views
Russia attacked border crossing with Moldova; operations have been suspendedPhoto
August 21, 02:02 AM • 19072 views
Italy's largest arms manufacturer is creating a "drone laboratory" in Ukraine — media
August 21, 12:21 AM • 33582 views
Emergency repair work has been completed in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi District following the enemy attackPhoto
August 20, 06:57 PM • 39927 views
"The Future Remembers": an art installation has been launched at the "Motherland Monument" in the capitalPhotoVideo
August 20, 06:39 PM • 34268 views
Sense Bank will be sold, and the proceeds from the sale will be directed to the needs of the Defense Forces — Koretskyi
August 20, 05:33 PM • 30144 views
Russia’s military-industrial complex, collaborators, and former Ukrainian officials — Zelenskyy has introduced several new sanctions packages
August 20, 03:44 PM • 33341 views
The enemy attacked critical infrastructure in Kyiv; there may be disruptions to hot water supply in two districts, the mayor says
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+33°
4.8m/s
39%
748mm
Popular news
What is celebrated on August 21 in Ukraine and around the worldAugust 21, 03:00 AM • 14805 views
Russian strikes on ports could cost Ukraine up to 2% of GDP — BloombergAugust 21, 03:33 AM • 13197 views
Due to Russian attacks, four regions are partially without power, while consumption is increasing because of the heat07:52 AM • 11877 views
Nolan's "Odyssey" overtaken "Deadpool & Wolverine" to become highest-grossing R-rated film08:59 AM • 10342 views
Fire Point plans to deploy FP-7.x ballistic interceptors on the battlefield in mid-202709:44 AM • 13230 views
Publications
“They treated him with water for two days”: relatives of a man who died in a Bila Tserkva hospital are convinced of medical negligence
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 1054 views
Fire Point plans to deploy FP-7.x ballistic interceptors on the battlefield in mid-202709:44 AM • 13268 views
Salaries and combat payments for military personnel in 2026: who can expect what amountsAugust 19, 04:55 PM • 117806 views
A Raccoon at Home: Why This Cute Animal Can Become a Serious Challenge for Its Owner
Exclusive
August 19, 03:39 PM • 133500 views
Where do gnats come from in an apartment, and how can you get rid of them quickly?August 19, 02:55 PM • 113062 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Iryna Terekh
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Kazakhstan
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nolan's "Odyssey" overtaken "Deadpool & Wolverine" to become highest-grossing R-rated film08:59 AM • 10368 views
Ramina Eskhakzai announced her engagement to a servicemanPhotoAugust 19, 03:30 PM • 89277 views
Tom Holland could earn over $100 million for the new "Spider-Man"August 19, 06:00 AM • 109183 views
Hayden Panettiere posted a touching photo with a friend on Instagram before her deathPhotoAugust 17, 11:04 PM • 142711 views
Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's weddingPhotoVideoAugust 17, 08:09 AM • 145283 views
Actual
Financial Times
MIM-104 Patriot
Film
Starlink
Heating

Ukraine plans to tighten speed control on the roads and introduce penalty points

Kyiv • UNN

 • 450 views

The Ministry of Internal Affairs proposes introducing penalty points for drivers following a fatal road accident in Kyiv. Fifty new cameras have already begun operating on the roads.

Ukraine plans to tighten speed control on the roads and introduce penalty points

Ukraine may introduce penalty points for drivers and significantly increase the number of cameras for the automatic recording of traffic violations. Interior Minister Ivan Vygivskyi said this during Question Time for the Government in the Verkhovna Rada, reports UNN.

Details

According to the minister, a relevant meeting was held after the latest fatal accident in Kyiv.

A relevant meeting was held after the latest tragic incident in the city of Kyiv. You know that the National Security and Defense Council received an assignment from the President of Ukraine, and we had already been working actively on this, but we began advancing a number of draft laws even more actively, including draft law No. 15348, which was supposed to be considered the day before yesterday, but its turn did not come

- Ivan Vygivskyi explained.

According to him, he had sent letters to the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada regarding the inclusion of the draft law on the agenda.

He also emphasized that the National Security and Defense Council held a meeting where, in particular, the introduction of penalty points for drivers was discussed.

Yesterday, we held a relevant meeting, a meeting at the National Security and Defense Council with my participation, with the participation of the law enforcement committee; all the members of parliament were there, as was the public. We discussed, among other things, the issue of penalty points. And I think that we will also support this idea; it needs to be implemented

- Ivan Vygivskyi stated.

In addition, the official reported an increase in the number of cameras automatically recording vehicle speeds on the roads.

We announced an increase in the number of cameras recording road traffic speeds; they have already begun operating (an additional 50 cameras), and we still need about 600 more to cover all accident-prone sections across the country. We also announced the "phantoms" that had been purchased; there were not many of them before the war. Now we plan to launch at least three within a month and purchase more of these "phantoms" in the near future

- the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine stated.

We remind you

In the accident in which a driver crashed into a minibus and a bus stop in Kyiv's Solomianskyi District, two people were killed and four injured. Law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings, and the driver was detained.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyPoliticsAuto
Vyhivskyi Ivan Mykhailovych
Road traffic accident
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Kyiv